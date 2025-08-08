Thonin Grid EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thonin Vuon
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Thonin Grid EA MT5 – Advanced Grid Trading System v1.0
Product Description
Thonin Grid EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that implements a grid trading strategy combined with strong risk management and market analysis features. It has been optimized for stable performance across various market conditions, particularly effective in ranging and moderately trending markets.
Key Features
Grid Management
Dynamic ATR-based grid sizing (adjusts spacing based on volatility)
Progressive grid spacing for reduced risk at extreme levels
Smart grid recentering when price moves significantly
Configurable grid levels (up to 8 in each direction)
Independent buy and sell grid control
Risk Management
Maximum drawdown protection (configurable, default 15%)
Daily loss limiter to protect capital
Emergency stop for extreme conditions
Profit locking mechanism
Money management with risk-based position sizing
Dynamic lot sizing based on volatility
Market Analysis & Filters
Session filter (London, New York, Asian)
Market structure trend detection
ATR-based volatility filters
High-impact news avoidance (NFP, FOMC)
Trend strength calculation
Real-time market condition monitoring
Licensing & Protection
Hardware-bound single-user licensing
Anti-piracy mechanisms
MQL5 Market activation limits
Periodic license validation
Performance Features
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), works with all forex pairs
Optimized for M5 timeframe
Intelligent position management
Real-time profit/loss tracking
Comprehensive dashboard with trading statistics
Included Preset Configurations
Every purchase includes four pre-tested presets:
1. Optimal Preset – Balanced risk, for $5,000–$10,000 accounts
2. Conservative Preset – Low risk, for $500–$1,000 accounts
3. Aggressive Preset – High risk, for $10,000+ accounts
4. Gold Optimized Preset – Medium risk, tuned for XAUUSD
Customer Benefits
Professional preset files included (no need for complex setup)
Lifetime updates and improvements
Direct support via MQL5 Market messaging system
Installation assistance
Detailed user manual
Input Parameters
Grid configuration (fixed or ATR-based)
Maximum grid levels (1–8)
Lot sizing and money management options
Risk limits (take profit, max drawdown, etc.)
Session and market structure filters
News filter settings
Emergency stop parameters
Why Thonin Grid EA MT5?
Multi-layered professional risk management
Adaptive grid system responsive to market volatility
Optimized session-aware trading
Clean, efficient code for fast execution
Comprehensive real-time monitoring
Ready-to-use presets included
Ongoing support and updates
Quick Start Guide
1. Download EA from MQL5 Market
2. Copy preset files to /MQL5/Presets/
3. Attach EA to chart
4. Load preset and start trading
Recommended Settings
Minimum deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)
Recommended: $5,000–$10,000
Timeframe: M5
Best pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
Support
Available exclusively through the MQL5 Market messaging system
Typical response within 24–48 hours
English language support
Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Presets are based on historical backtests and do not ensure profitability. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.