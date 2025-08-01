END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) :

Donchian Channel Breakout



How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing?

Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior. This allows traders to adapt to changing conditions, switch styles, or combine modes while maintaining a consistent core strategy.

Goldplup is optimized for XAU/USD, with spread and gap protections tailored to gold’s volatility. It can also be applied to other symbols, allowing flexibility across markets.

A hybrid approach combines a safe breakout entry system with an optional low-drawdown martingale component for small-balance accounts. In the historical testing, the system has demonstrated strong growth potential over extended periods. (Note: results from historical testing are not indicative of future performance.)

Key Features

Donchian Channel breakout logic with 2 selectable trading modes

Adjustable risk settings for different market conditions

Optimized for gold, adaptable to other symbols

Built-in risk controls: spread filter, gap protection, and optional time filters

Designed to work even with small deposits and moderate leverage

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Reccomended deposit : $200

Account type: Raw spread (currently using)

Leverage: 1:500

Goldplup EA offers a structured approach to breakout trading with clear, adjustable parameters — letting traders fine-tune strategy, risk, and style for their own objectives.





Quick Start



Enable Algo trading Attach the EA to your XAU/USD chart Select your preferred strategy mode Set your risk level Let the EA run autonomously For backtesting, always use 'Every tick based on real tick'

No external indicators or set files required. All controls are integrated into the EA interface.

DOWNSIDE OF THIS EA :

- BAD FOR SIDEWAYS MARKET

- BAD FOR LOW VOLATILITY SYMBOL

