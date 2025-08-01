Goldplup

4.75

Original price $508 (before discount) :
  • Current price: $254 USD (+tax)
Donchian Channel Breakout

How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing?

Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior. This allows traders to adapt to changing conditions, switch styles, or combine modes while maintaining a consistent core strategy.

Goldplup is optimized for XAU/USD, with spread and gap protections tailored to gold’s volatility. It can also be applied to other symbols, allowing flexibility across markets.

A hybrid approach combines a safe breakout entry system with an optional low-drawdown martingale component for small-balance accounts. In the historical testing, the system has demonstrated strong growth potential over extended periods. (Note: results from historical testing are not indicative of future performance.)

Key Features

  • Donchian Channel breakout logic with 2 selectable trading modes

  • Adjustable risk settings for different market conditions

  • Optimized for gold, adaptable to other symbols

  • Built-in risk controls: spread filter, gap protection, and optional time filters

  • Designed to work even with small deposits and moderate leverage

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Reccomended deposit : $200 

  • Account type: Raw spread (currently using)

  • Leverage: 1:500

Goldplup EA offers a structured approach to breakout trading with clear, adjustable parameters — letting traders fine-tune strategy, risk, and style for their own objectives.


Quick Start

  1. Enable Algo trading

  2. Attach the EA to your XAU/USD chart

  3. Select your preferred strategy mode

  4. Set your risk level

  5. Let the EA run autonomously

  6. For backtesting, always use 'Every tick based on real tick'

No external indicators or set files required. All controls are integrated into the EA interface.

DOWNSIDE OF THIS EA : 

- BAD FOR SIDEWAYS MARKET

- BAD FOR LOW VOLATILITY SYMBOL

Seek support & Get the free indicator here only.


    Important Notes

    • Source code is not for sale.

    • Purchasing product doesn't buy the right to own the source code(not for sell)

    • Always test in demo before using in live environments.

    • You are solely responsible for the use and results of this EA.

    • After purchasing, leave a comment on comments section for support

    Trading Risk Warning

    • Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. You may lose part or all of your capital. Ensure you understand the mechanics of this EA and the risks involved before trading with real funds.
    レビュー 5
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    GoldFish Scalper
    Wesley
    1 (1)
    エキスパート
    GoldFish EA is built to catch breakout moves on XAU/USD. It scans recent price action with VWAP confirmation, sets pending orders just outside the range, and manages entries automatically — no recovery system, no martingale. Just clean, basic, structured trades. Designed specifically for XAU/USD Plug-and-play — default settings are ready to go (3-digit broker) Uses stop loss on every trade Built-in reset logic for stale setups VWAP confirmation Little cute panel shown you some important informa
    WhisCats
    Wesley
    4.5 (6)
    エキスパート
    Trend-Following Algorithm with Dynamic Risk Management This expert advisor employs: Fast and slow moving averages for trend identification ATR-based position sizing Automated stop-loss and take-profit calculation Technical Specifications Timeframe: Compatible with multiple chart intervals (specified in parameters) Instruments: Suitable for forex, commodities, and indices Account Compatibility: Works with Standard, ECN, and Zero Spread accounts Key Features Adjustable reward-to-risk ratio Swing
    FREE
    Pikhangsai
    Wesley
    4 (1)
    エキスパート
    3 in 1 Expert Advisor Zone Recovery strategy Grid Martingale strategy Stochastic Trend strategy  Trading Methodology Zone Recovery Mode Best for trending market Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals Manages position sizes according to market conditions Includes automatic gap protection Closes positions at predefined profit targets Grid Martingale Mode Best for sideways market Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers Filters signals with moving average confirmation Fl
    FREE
    Adekunle Babasola
    23
    Adekunle Babasola 2025.11.05 17:09 
     

    The product is great and easy to setup.

    Tony Stark
    24
    Tony Stark 2025.10.08 05:53 
     

    BOOOM, especially when we lose, this EA can recover us quickly, don't give up, keep growing Wesley

    rhaiven
    19
    rhaiven 2025.10.01 13:17 
     

    ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

    Wesley
    27789
    開発者からの返信 Wesley 2025.10.01 13:57
    Hello, the setfiles are in the comment section
    Ahmad Rafizi
    115
    Ahmad Rafizi 2025.09.20 03:31 
     

    Have been using the EA for about 2 weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the author's live signal account. I am very pleased with the performance so far and have not had to bother the author too much as the settings are quite straightforward. My opinion is that the live signal account is a bit aggressive and I would suggest slightly lowering the lot recovery factor, of course this is is up to your risk appetite.

    Christian Quintavalle
    453
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.09.13 10:31 
     

    ho deciso di modificare la recensione perchè il fornitore si è scusato dell'inconveniente,mi ha fornito i set file e spero siano funzionanti, aggiornerò la recensione in futuro, credo che se non sia importante che l'Expert funzioni e guadagni soldi perchè il mercato è sempre imprevedibile, ma fornire la corretta impostazione dopo l'acquisto sia importante.

