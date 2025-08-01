Goldplup

5
  • Experts
  • Wesley
  • Version: 1.8
  • Mise à jour: 10 septembre 2025
  • Activations: 10

Discount 30% off, for last 3 Copy
  • From Price $285  => $218.5
  • Next price: $586.5 USD
  • Grab your copy now!

Donchian Channel Breakout

How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing?

Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior. This allows traders to adapt to changing conditions, switch styles, or combine modes while maintaining a consistent core strategy.

Goldplup is optimized for XAU/USD, with spread and gap protections tailored to gold’s volatility. It can also be applied to other symbols, allowing flexibility across markets.

A hybrid approach combines a safe breakout entry system with an optional low-drawdown martingale component for small-balance accounts. In the historical testing, the system has demonstrated strong growth potential over extended periods. (Note: results from historical testing are not indicative of future performance.)

Key Features

  • Donchian Channel breakout logic with 2 selectable trading modes

  • Adjustable risk settings for different market conditions

  • Optimized for gold, adaptable to other symbols

  • Built-in risk controls: spread filter, gap protection, and optional time filters

  • Designed to work even with small deposits and moderate leverage

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Reccomended deposit : $200 

  • Account type: Raw spread (currently using)

  • Leverage: 1:500

Goldplup EA offers a structured approach to breakout trading with clear, adjustable parameters — letting traders fine-tune strategy, risk, and style for their own objectives.


Quick Start

  1. Enable Algo trading

  2. Attach the EA to your XAU/USD chart

  3. Select your preferred strategy mode

  4. Set your risk level

  5. Let the EA run autonomously

  6. For backtesting, always use 'Every tick based on real tick'

No external indicators or set files required. All controls are integrated into the EA interface.

Seek support & Get the free indicator here only.


    Important Notes

    • Source code is not for sale.

    • Purchasing product doesn't buy the right to own the source code(not for sell)

    • Always test in demo before using in live environments.

    • You are solely responsible for the use and results of this EA.

    • After purchasing, leave a comment on comments section for support

    Trading Risk Warning

    • Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. You may lose part or all of your capital. Ensure you understand the mechanics of this EA and the risks involved before trading with real funds.


    Avis 2
    Ahmad Rafizi
    75
    Ahmad Rafizi 2025.09.20 03:31 
     

    Have been using the EA for about 2 weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the author's live signal account. I am very pleased with the performance so far and have not had to bother the author too much as the settings are quite straightforward. My opinion is that the live signal account is a bit aggressive and I would suggest slightly lowering the lot recovery factor, of course this is is up to your risk appetite.

    Christian Quintavalle
    335
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.09.13 10:31 
     

    ho deciso di modificare la recensione perchè il fornitore si è scusato dell'inconveniente,mi ha fornito i set file e spero siano funzionanti, aggiornerò la recensione in futuro, credo che se non sia importante che l'Expert funzioni e guadagni soldi perchè il mercato è sempre imprevedibile, ma fornire la corretta impostazione dopo l'acquisto sia importante.

    Produits recommandés
    Seasonal Pattern Trader
    Dominik Patrick Doser
    Experts
    Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Chart Patterns Builder Premium
    Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
    Experts
    The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
    Rule Plotter Expert
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Cet Expert Advisor a été conçu pour tester et exécuter vos stratégies créées à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotter . Comment utiliser : Téléchargez gratuitement l'indicateur Rule Plotter - outil de création de tradesystem sans connaissance en programmation . Ensuite, développez vos stratégies à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotter. Enfin, exécutez vos stratégies créées en utilisant cet Expert Advisor. Paramètres : Strategy Votre tradesystem créé à l'intérieur de l'indicateur Rule Plotte
    WaterstriderFTMOGold
    Helgie Mogi
    Experts
    Cet EA est conçu pour relever le défi propfirm spécialement pour FTMO avec compte swing. Cet EA utilise max 3 trades et max 2 entrées en 1 jour (s'ouvrira le lendemain si le solde est toujours négatif). utiliser avec le délai XAUUSD M1. Ajustez le solde en fonction de vos propres besoins, normalement la taille du lot est de 0,1 pour un compte de 10 000 $. Veuillez utiliser à vos risques et périls, je ne garantis pas la perte de votre compte..
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    DoIt GBP Master MT5
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    Experts
    [ MT4 Version ] DoIt GBP Master — Confident GBPUSD Automation for Consistent, Stress-Free Growth DoIt GBP Master is crafted for traders who want real consistency, emotional control, and stress-free automation — without the usual complexity and frustration of other Expert Advisors. Focused exclusively on GBPUSD for its predictable behavior and deep liquidity, it delivers high-performance trading powered by a proven live-ready strategy, dynamic risk control, and ready-to-go settings for fa
    SYO strategy EA
    Ivan Isern Puyuelo
    Experts
    A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
    MiniFullIndexTrader
    Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
    Experts
    FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
    Candle EA MT5
    Mansour Babasafary
    3.94 (18)
    Experts
    This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced
    Huu Thuong Nguyen
    Experts
    Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
    Predator Genesis
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Explosive Breakout Hunter
    Maruyama Kiyotaka
    Experts
    Explosive Breakout Hunter est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour maximiser les profits en capturant des cassures puissantes. Avec un taux de réussite d’environ 50 % et seulement quelques entrées par mois, cet EA privilégie la qualité plutôt que la quantité. Il attend patiemment les meilleures opportunités et accumule des gains importants de manière régulière. Découvrez le potentiel de cet EA en consultant les résultats des backtests dans les captures d’écran. N’hésitez pas également à essayer la
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    Experts
    Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
    Gecko EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (1)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
    Titan Inteligente REX
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    Experts
    TITAN INTELIGENTE REX es un asesor experto automatico al 100%, con puntos de entrada especiales que brindan una ventaja estadística, revelada a través del modelado matemático de patrones de mercado. El asesor no utiliza stop-loss, todas las operaciones se cierran después que encuentren un beneficio.   Existe la oportunidad de planificar aumentos de lotes. Configuraciones avanzadas para profesionales y un sistema que mejor funciona en GBPUSD (recomendado) y similares con Formato 0.12345 (5 dígi
    StockTrader
    Dragan Drenjanin
    Experts
    The Stock Trader is a robot crafted with a minimalist design, specifically engineered for trading on Netflix. It is intended to be part of a larger portfolio, operating alongside other systems focused on different symbols. Due to its behavior, it is advisable to set a lower volume for each individual position when determining the risk level. Essentially, the robot is designed to generate modest profits that contribute to the overall profit of the portfolio. While the robot can be utilized indepe
    FundPass Pro
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor noté 5 étoiles — FundPass Pro Présentation de FundPass Pro : le système de trading IA ultime pour tous les types de comptes et les défis des prop firms ️ Important : Pour fonctionner avec tous les types de comptes (comptes personnels et comptes d’évaluation de prop firms inclus), il est impératif d’activer l’option « Mode Prop Firm » dans les paramètres de l'utilisateur. Si cette option n’est pas activée, vous risquez de ne pas respecter les règles strictes imposées par les
    Click Average EA
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Utilitaires
    Click Average EA – Smart Position Averaging for MT5  Simplify Your Trading Strategy with one-click position averaging! This expert advisor automatically calculates the weighted average price of your open positions and adjusts Take Profit levels dynamically—saving you time and maximizing efficiency. Key Features:  One-Click Averaging – Instantly balance multiple positions with a single button.  Weighted Price Calculation – Precise averaging based on volume for accurate TP placement.  Magic Numb
    Voenix Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
    Lorentzos Roussos
    4.8 (5)
    Experts
    Motifs harmoniques EA Si vous préférez voir cela sur un graphique en direct au lieu de lire la description,   vous pouvez télécharger instantanément une démo gratuite ici. Patrons inclus : Modèle ABCD Motif Gartley Motif chauve-souris Modèle de chiffrement Modèle 3Drives Motif cygne noir Motif cygne blanc Motif Quasimodo ou motif Over Under Modèle de chauve-souris alternative Motif papillon Motif de crabe profond Motif crabe Motif requin Motif FiveO Motif tête et épaules Motif triangle ascenda
    Royal Radiante EURUSD
    Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
    Experts
    Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO in
    Scylla AI
    Novin Ghasemi Nik
    Experts
    Description du Système de Trading Scylla AI Veuillez noter : Les backtests traditionnels peuvent ne pas refléter pleinement la performance de l'IA en raison de sa dépendance à l'analyse dynamique du marché en temps réel. Scylla AI est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Cet Expert Advisor (EA) utilise l'intelligence artificielle pour analyser les marchés financiers et identifier les opportunités potentielles de trading. Il emploie une approche d'analyse multidimension
    Stabilized dema cross indicator
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Indicateurs
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
    Gold SWmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Experts
    Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
    Gold SDmax EA
    Sergei Linskii
    Experts
    Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
    BTC Trade Master Pro
    Yanlin Wu
    Experts
    BTC Trade Master Pro is a powerful EA designed to operate on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering a range of features tailored for traders seeking risk control and flexibility in various market conditions. Key Features: No Risk-Amplifying Strategies: BTC Trade Master Pro does not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid strategies. Each trade is a single transaction with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. Built-in Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: Every trade is equipped with both stop-
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Code Blue MT5
    Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
    Experts
    Introducing Code Blue ! Trade the  USDJPY pair with an  Expert Advisor that combines a dynamic Support & Resistance Framework , Range Identification  and Breakout Calculator to detect structural market boundaries and capture high-probability intraday breakouts. Code Blue is not about random entries, it’s about clean, systematic trading with tight risk controls and aggressive trailing stop logic designed to let winners run. Why Code Blue?  Stable Profitability Since 2020 – Backtests show a con
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.25 (56)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (42)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Plus de l'auteur
    GoldFish Scalper
    Wesley
    1 (1)
    Experts
    GoldFish EA is built to catch breakout moves on XAU/USD. It scans recent price action with VWAP confirmation, sets pending orders just outside the range or you can turn off hedging, and manages entries automatically — no signal spamming, no martingale. Just clean, structured trades. Designed specifically for XAU/USD Plug-and-play — default settings are ready to go No set files required — just drop it on the chart (or find what fit your trading styles, if the default and provided setfiles not fi
    WhisCats
    Wesley
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Trend-Following Algorithm with Dynamic Risk Management This expert advisor employs: Fast and slow moving averages for trend identification ATR-based position sizing Automated stop-loss and take-profit calculation Technical Specifications Timeframe: Compatible with multiple chart intervals (specified in parameters) Instruments: Suitable for forex, commodities, and indices Account Compatibility: Works with Standard, ECN, and Zero Spread accounts Key Features Adjustable reward-to-risk ratio Swing
    FREE
    Pikhangsai
    Wesley
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    3 in 1 Expert Advisor Zone Recovery strategy Grid Martingale strategy Stochastic Trend strategy  Trading Methodology Zone Recovery Mode Best for trending market Identifies price zones using stochastic indicator signals Manages position sizes according to market conditions Includes automatic gap protection Closes positions at predefined profit targets Grid Martingale Mode Best for sideways market Enters trades based on Moving Average crossovers Filters signals with moving average confirmation Fl
    FREE
    Filtrer:
    Ahmad Rafizi
    75
    Ahmad Rafizi 2025.09.20 03:31 
     

    Have been using the EA for about 2 weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the author's live signal account. I am very pleased with the performance so far and have not had to bother the author too much as the settings are quite straightforward. My opinion is that the live signal account is a bit aggressive and I would suggest slightly lowering the lot recovery factor, of course this is is up to your risk appetite.

    Christian Quintavalle
    335
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.09.13 10:31 
     

    ho deciso di modificare la recensione perchè il fornitore si è scusato dell'inconveniente,mi ha fornito i set file e spero siano funzionanti, aggiornerò la recensione in futuro, credo che se non sia importante che l'Expert funzioni e guadagni soldi perchè il mercato è sempre imprevedibile, ma fornire la corretta impostazione dopo l'acquisto sia importante.

    Répondre à l'avis