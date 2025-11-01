RsiMfi100 strain

🧠 RSIMFI100 Strain EA — Multi-Timeframe Momentum Logic for Precision Entries

The RSIMFI100 Strain Expert Advisor is a high-discipline, momentum-driven trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI) across three timeframes—H4, D1, and MN1—to identify high-probability reversal zones and execute trades with calculated risk.

🔍 Core Strategy

RSIMFI100 Strain uses a unique multi-timeframe confirmation logic:

  • Buy Setup: Triggered when RSI is deeply oversold and diverging positively from MFI across H4, D1, and MN1.
  • Sell Setup: Triggered when RSI is overbought and diverging negatively from MFI across all three timeframes.
  • Trigger Threshold: A customizable “strain” value ensures only strong RSI-MFI divergences activate trades.

⏰ Time-Gated Execution

  • Trades are only evaluated at a specific hour (default: 2 AM server time), reducing noise and aligning with daily market rhythm.
  • A built-in flag prevents multiple entries within the same time window, ensuring clean execution.

📊 Risk Management

  • Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage.
  • Automatic conversion of SL/TP from points to price units, ensuring compatibility across symbols with varying digits.
  • Configurable Stop Loss (default: 500 points) and Take Profit (default: 5000 points) for clear reward-to-risk structure.

🧩 Technical Highlights

  • Uses MT5’s native RSI and MFI indicators via handles for efficient data access.
  • Includes spread filter and volume constraints to avoid poor execution conditions.
  • Sleep delay after trade placement prevents rapid re-entry and respects broker limits.

🧠 Philosophy

This EA embodies a disciplined, logic-first approach to trading—waiting for confluence across timeframes before acting. It’s ideal for traders who value precision, structure, and automation rooted in momentum logic.



