Double EMA Scalping EA

⚡ Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic

This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA, confirming short-term trend shifts.

It also includes auto-reversal logic, price-based SL/TP, and an optional trailing stop system.

🎯 Key Features:

  • 📊 Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover
    Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.

  • 🔄 Auto Reversal Logic
    When the opposite crossover is detected, the current position is closed and reversed.

  • One Active Trade at a Time
    Reduces overtrading and improves trade clarity.

  • 📈 Price-Based SL/TP and Trailing Stop
    SL and TP set in price units, not points.
    Trailing activates only when in profit (TrailStart → TrailEnd).

  • 🖥️ On-Chart Panel
    Displays EA status (Buy/Sell/Reverse), EMA1 & EMA2 values with timeframes.

⚠️ Notes:

  • 🪙 Best used on XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or other trending assets

  • ⚙️ Works well on M15 to H1 charts

  • ❌ No Martingale, No Grid, No Scalping

🔧 Inputs:

Includes full control over:
EMA Periods, Timeframes, SL/TP (price-based), Trailing SL, Lot Size, and Magic Number.

📌 Free to use. Fully compatible with all broker account, try with demo account 1st.

shreyash5
24
shreyash5 2025.08.01 09:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.08.01 09:47
Your review is very important for us.....Appriciated
vtech2
24
vtech2 2025.07.30 17:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Geliştiriciden yanıt Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.07.30 17:27
Appriciated and Thank you
