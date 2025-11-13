Copy Trade MT5 Receiver
🤖 Slave EA (v1.x) – All Key Features
-
📥 Signal Reader
Grabs Master’s trade signals (via GlobalVariable or CSV) in real time.
-
🔁 Most Powerful Future
• Copy from any read only or investor password account also
-
🔁 Trade Copier
• Opens new trades to match Master
• Updates SL/TP instantly when Master modifies
• Closes trades the moment Master closes them
-
🎛️ Smart Filters & Options
• 🟢 Symbol Filter – Copy only specified pairs or “ALL”
• 🔄 Direction Filter – BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH
• ⚖️ Lot Control – Multiply Master’s lot or set a fixed lot size
• 💱 Reverse Trade – Flip BUY→SELL & SELL→BUY for hedging
• 🎯 Max Trades – Limit per symbol or total open trades
• 🌡️ Spread Check – Skip trades if spread exceeds your limit
-
🧙 Magic Number Control
Use Master’s magic number or override with your own, to keep Master/Slave trades distinct.
-
🗑️ Orphan Cleanup
Automatically closes any Slave trades that no longer match active Master signals.
-
🔄 Auto-Sync Everywhere
• 🏁 OnInit – Syncs all existing Master trades on load or after settings change
• ⚡ OnTick – Real-time tick-by-tick syncing
• ⏲️ OnTimer (5s) – Full-book backup sync every 5 seconds, so you never miss a signal (even after restart)
This EA is link with MT5 :- MASTER EA MT5 (Sender EA) & MT4 : - MASTER EA MT4 (Sender EA)
Master EA & Slave EA both working to gather only.
