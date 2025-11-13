Copy Trade MT5 Receiver

🤖 Slave EA (v1.x) – All Key Features

  • 📥 Signal Reader
    Grabs Master’s trade signals (via GlobalVariable or CSV) in real time.

  • 🔁 Most Powerful Future
    • Copy from any read only or investor password account also

  • 🔁 Trade Copier
    • Opens new trades to match Master
    • Updates SL/TP instantly when Master modifies
    • Closes trades the moment Master closes them

  • 🎛️ Smart Filters & Options
    • 🟢 Symbol Filter – Copy only specified pairs or “ALL”
    • 🔄 Direction Filter – BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH
    • ⚖️ Lot Control – Multiply Master’s lot or set a fixed lot size
    • 💱 Reverse Trade – Flip BUY→SELL & SELL→BUY for hedging
    • 🎯 Max Trades – Limit per symbol or total open trades
    • 🌡️ Spread Check – Skip trades if spread exceeds your limit

  • 🧙 Magic Number Control
    Use Master’s magic number or override with your own, to keep Master/Slave trades distinct.

  • 🗑️ Orphan Cleanup
    Automatically closes any Slave trades that no longer match active Master signals.

  • 🔄 Auto-Sync Everywhere
    • 🏁 OnInit – Syncs all existing Master trades on load or after settings change
    • ⚡ OnTick – Real-time tick-by-tick syncing
    • ⏲️ OnTimer (5s) – Full-book backup sync every 5 seconds, so you never miss a signal (even after restart)


This EA is link with MT5 :- MASTER EA MT5 (Sender EA) & MT4 : - MASTER EA MT4 (Sender EA)

Master EA & Slave EA both working to gather only.

👇Chat for more details 👇
https://wa.me/919426634266

