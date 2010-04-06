Have you ever started feeling fed up when you lose the chance to get the most out of the market?For example The trend direction changes over night so you would probably wish you could be awake and take advantage of it.

The following expert advisor let you to lean back and have your coffee while it's doing its job.

How it works?





This only works on GOLD (XAUUSD)





Use it when you see the market is in range mode.





For fixed volume set both minlot and maxlot the same.





The number of Positions is recommended to be set on 20





I highly recommend that you increase 0.01 lot size for every $5 000 deposit





Minimum deposit should be $5 000 with 0.01 lot





Here is the following example :





$5 000 0.01

$10 000 0.02

.

.

.

$20 000 0.04





And at last try closing all your positions each month or daily or when you see there is enough profit for you and let the bot start over....





Happy Trading.



