Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization!

Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style.

How Does Eagle Dive EA Work?

Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles:

Sell Condition:

The Williams %R value crosses below -20, signaling that the market may be shifting from overbought conditions.

A sell trade is placed with a stop loss and take profit, or the user can customize exit strategies.

Buy Condition:

The Williams %R value crosses above -80, indicating a potential reversal from oversold conditions.

A buy trade is executed with the same flexible exit options.

Built-in Trade Filtering:

The EA waits a defined number of bars before generating a new signal to reduce noise.

Trades are executed only if enough free margin is available.

Key Features:

Uses Williams %R for trade signals

Adjustable lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit levels

Market validation before trading to check sufficient margin

Automatic trade execution with proper volume normalization

Detailed logs for users who want full transparency

Who Is This EA For?

Eagle Dive EA is best suited for traders who:

Enjoy optimizing and testing different configurations.

Prefer a structured approach using momentum indicators.

Want an EA that executes trades automatically but allows for user-defined risk settings.

Important Note: This EA does not come pre-optimized. It is intended for traders who want to experiment with different settings, perform backtests, and refine parameters for their personal trading style.

Price: $80 (for grid products)



