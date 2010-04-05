Eagle Dive EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization!
Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style.
How Does Eagle Dive EA Work?
Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles:
Sell Condition:
The Williams %R value crosses below -20, signaling that the market may be shifting from overbought conditions.
A sell trade is placed with a stop loss and take profit, or the user can customize exit strategies.
Buy Condition:
The Williams %R value crosses above -80, indicating a potential reversal from oversold conditions.
A buy trade is executed with the same flexible exit options.
Built-in Trade Filtering:
The EA waits a defined number of bars before generating a new signal to reduce noise.
Trades are executed only if enough free margin is available.
Key Features:
- Uses Williams %R for trade signals
- Adjustable lot sizes, stop loss, and take profit levels
- Market validation before trading to check sufficient margin
- Automatic trade execution with proper volume normalization
- Detailed logs for users who want full transparency
Who Is This EA For?
Eagle Dive EA is best suited for traders who:
- Enjoy optimizing and testing different configurations.
- Prefer a structured approach using momentum indicators.
- Want an EA that executes trades automatically but allows for user-defined risk settings.
Important Note: This EA does not come pre-optimized. It is intended for traders who want to experiment with different settings, perform backtests, and refine parameters for their personal trading style.
Price: $80 (for grid products)