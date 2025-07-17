Break Even Helper
- The Hung Ngo
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 17 Temmuz 2025
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5
Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level.
Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market: Break Even Helper MT4
This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems. It supports all account types and brokers, and it does not open trades – only adjusts SL on existing market positions.
Main Features
Automatic SL to Entry – Automatically shifts SL to entry when profit exceeds the configured threshold (in points)
Easy Setup – Minimal input parameters, beginner-friendly
Supports All Symbols – Works with any market instrument: forex, indices, metals, crypto
No Trade Execution – Does not open or close orders
Low Resource Usage – Lightweight code, fast and stable
Compatible with EAs or manual trading
Input Parameters
EnableBreakEven : Toggle breakeven functionality ON/OFF
ProfitPoints : Profit in points required to activate breakeven
-
Author / Contact : Informational only, no external linking
How It Works
When enabled, this tool monitors all active trades on the current symbol. Once the floating profit of a position reaches the defined number of points ( ProfitPoints ), the Stop Loss is updated to match the entry price. This helps secure gains and minimize exposure, especially in fast-moving markets.
This tool is fully non-intrusive, making it safe to use alongside other Expert Advisors, scripts, or manual trades.
Why Choose Break Even Helper?
Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and intraday traders
Helps reduce risk by protecting floating profits automatically
Doesn’t interfere with chart or order logic
No backtests or claims of performance — focused purely on function
For full setup instructions, visit: Full User Guide