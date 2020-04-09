Break Even Helper

Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5

Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level.

Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? It is available separately in the Market:  Break Even Helper MT4

This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems. It supports all account types and brokers, and it does not open trades – only adjusts SL on existing market positions.

Main Features

  • Automatic SL to Entry – Automatically shifts SL to entry when profit exceeds the configured threshold (in points)

  • Easy Setup – Minimal input parameters, beginner-friendly

  • Supports All Symbols – Works with any market instrument: forex, indices, metals, crypto

  • No Trade Execution – Does not open or close orders

  • Low Resource Usage – Lightweight code, fast and stable

  • Compatible with EAs or manual trading

Input Parameters

  • EnableBreakEven : Toggle breakeven functionality ON/OFF

  • ProfitPoints : Profit in points required to activate breakeven

  • Author / Contact : Informational only, no external linking

How It Works

When enabled, this tool monitors all active trades on the current symbol. Once the floating profit of a position reaches the defined number of points ( ProfitPoints ), the Stop Loss is updated to match the entry price. This helps secure gains and minimize exposure, especially in fast-moving markets.

This tool is fully non-intrusive, making it safe to use alongside other Expert Advisors, scripts, or manual trades.

Why Choose Break Even Helper?

  • Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and intraday traders

  • Helps reduce risk by protecting floating profits automatically

  • Doesn’t interfere with chart or order logic

  • No backtests or claims of performance — focused purely on function

For full setup instructions, visit:  Full User Guide

