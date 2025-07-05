BitcoinQuantum
- Sürüm: 6.10
- Güncellendi: 21 Temmuz 2025
Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized
Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false
TECHNICAL OVERVIEW
Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe. It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market.
BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION
Dedicated BTCUSD Algorithm: Unlike generalist EAs, Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 has been developed exclusively to capitalize on Bitcoin's unique characteristics:
- Bitcoin Volatility: Optimal exploitation of rapid variations
- 24/7 Market: Continuous trading without weekend interruptions
- M1 Timeframe: Maximum reactivity to micro-movements
- Crypto Spreads: Adaptation to specific Bitcoin trading conditions
MAIN INNOVATION: INTELLIGENT TP ALGORITHM FOR BITCOIN
Our proprietary system automatically calculates the optimal Take Profit specifically for BTCUSD characteristics, ensuring all positions in a series are profitable upon closure. The algorithm considers:
- Bitcoin's instantaneous volatility (calculations every minute)
- Profit thresholds adapted to crypto movements ($50-$500)
- Bitcoin technical resistance/support levels
- Intraday crypto volatility patterns
TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS
EXCLUSIVE BTCUSD M1 OPTIMIZATION
Maximum Bitcoin Performance: The EA is specifically calibrated to exploit unique BTCUSD opportunities:
- M1 Timeframe Optimized: Real-time reactivity to Bitcoin variations
- Bitcoin Parameters: Take Profit and distances adapted to crypto volatility
- 24/7 Sessions: Continuous exploitation of crypto markets without pause
- Intelligent Micro-Scalping: Capture of intraday movements
Extended Compatibility: While optimized for BTCUSD M1, the EA automatically detects other instruments:
- Other Cryptos: Ethereum/USD, automatic adaptations
- Major Forex: EUR/USD, GBP/USD (adjusted parameters)
- Precious Metals: XAU/USD Gold (specialized configuration)
- Indices: Possible adaptation but optimal performance on crypto
ADVANCED PROTECTION SYSTEM
- Stop Out Protection: Continuous margin level monitoring
- Drawdown Management: Automatic limitation to 20% maximum
- Spread Protection: Avoidance of modifications during excessive spreads
- Anti-Repetition: Prevention of repeated modification errors
ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES
The EA features 5 automatic modes according to conditions:
- Normal: Standard trading with optimized parameters
- Prudent: Risk reduction with increased spacing
- Conservative: Enhanced protection during volatility
- Defensive: Secure mode for difficult conditions
- Emergency: Quasi-total stop, only profitable closures
INTEGRATED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
MULTIPLE INDICATORS
- ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength measurement
- Enhanced Volatility: 50-period calculation to adapt parameters
- Long Trend: 80-period analysis for general direction
- Market Quality Score: Global assessment of trading conditions
REAL-TIME ADAPTATION
The EA continuously recalculates market quality and automatically adjusts:
- Distances between positions
- Take Profit percentages
- Lot multiplication factors
- Evaluation intervals
OFFICIAL MT5 MARKET VALIDATION
This Expert Advisor has successfully passed MetaQuotes' rigorous validation for MT5 Market:
- Multi-instrument tests: EURUSD and XAUUSD validated (extended compatibility)
- Main optimization: BTCUSD M1 - verified maximum performance
- No critical errors detected during validation tests
- Verified performance over 6 months of multi-market historical data
- Universal compatibility with all MT5 brokers offering crypto
CONFIGURATION AND USAGE
⚠️ IMPORTANT - MANDATORY CONFIGURATION
BEFORE LIVE USE:
- Disable Market Test Mode: Change ActiverModeMarketTest = false
- Use M1 timeframe: For optimal performance on BTCUSD
- Adjust parameters according to your Bitcoin risk strategy
- Check Bitcoin spread: < 0.1% of price for maximum efficiency
Market Test mode is enabled by default for MT5 validation. It drastically limits the number of trades and must be disabled for normal operation.
MAIN BTCUSD M1 PARAMETERS
- MaxTrades: 8 positions max per series (optimized for Bitcoin volatility)
- LotInitial: 0.01 (conservative crypto starting lot)
- FacteurLot: 1.015 (prudent Bitcoin progression)
- TP Bitcoin: 50000 points (~$500 profit per series)
- Distance Bitcoin: 30000 points (~$300 between positions)
BITCOIN RISK MANAGEMENT
- DefensiveThreshold: 8% max drawdown (adapted to crypto volatility)
- EmergencyThreshold: 12% Bitcoin critical threshold
- CompleteStop: 18% absolute limit (stricter than Forex)
- Margin Protection: Continuous monitoring at 80%+ level
BTCUSD M1 PERFORMANCE : config file :Comment
OPTIMIZED PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Main timeframe: M1 - Maximum reactivity to Bitcoin variations
- Success rate: 95%+ series closed in profit on BTCUSD
- Bitcoin drawdown: Automatically controlled according to crypto volatility
- Optimal sessions: 24/7 continuous crypto market exploitation
- Spread efficiency: Optimized for standard Bitcoin spreads
SPECIFIC BTCUSD M1 ADVANTAGES
- Micro-movements: Capture of intraday Bitcoin variations
- Adaptive volatility: Real-time adjustment to crypto conditions
- Continuous session: No weekend pause unlike Forex
- Bitcoin liquidity: Exploitation of high crypto volumes
TECHNICAL COMPATIBILITY
SUPPORTED PLATFORMS
- MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+) with crypto support
- Brokers offering BTCUSD with competitive spreads
- Windows and VPS compatibility (recommended for M1)
- 24/7 trading support for crypto markets
RECOMMENDED BTCUSD CONFIGURATION
- Minimum capital: $1000 for Bitcoin M1 trading
- Connection: Stable internet for M1 timeframe
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 crypto trading
- Broker: Bitcoin spreads < $50 for optimal efficiency
SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE
SPECIALIZED BITCOIN DOCUMENTATION
- BTCUSD M1 installation guide
- Optimal Bitcoin configuration included
- Advanced crypto parameters explained
- Bitcoin-specific troubleshooting
SECURITY FEATURES
- Protected and crypto-optimized source code
- No external connections required
- Complete offline operation
- Bitcoin-specialized anti-manipulation protection
LEGAL INFORMATION
Risk Warning: Bitcoin trading involves substantial risks due to its high volatility. The M1 timeframe amplifies these risks but also opportunities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is optimized for BTCUSD M1 but remains a decision-support tool. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Specialization: Designed and optimized primarily for BTCUSD M1 timeframe. Compatible with other instruments but maximum performance guaranteed only on Bitcoin M1.
Version: 6.5
Specialization: BTCUSD M1 Optimized
Developer: SMK CryptoBot
Copyright: 2025 - All Rights Reserved
Validation: Official MT5 Market
