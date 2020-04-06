Scalping 4H Range EA

Scalping 4H Range Pro

A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy.

Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value.

This EA automates the popular strategy featured by the Data Trader YouTube channel, enhancing it with professional risk management, a live dashboard, and customizable entry logic.

[Set files for references]

🌟 Key Features

  • Strategy Dashboard: A professional on-chart panel displaying Strategy Status, Current Range Levels, Daily P/L, and Drawdown in real-time.

  • Dual Entry Logic: Choose between Direct Entry (aggressive) or Anchor Candle Entry (conservative confirmation) to fit your trading style.

  • Smart Risk Management: Built-in auto-lot calculation based on risk percentage, daily drawdown limits, and maximum daily trades to protect your capital.

  • Dynamic Stop Loss: Select between a static Daily High/Low stop loss or a dynamic "Recent Swing Extreme" to tighten risk.

  • Visual Trading: Automatically draws the active trading range and entry arrows on the chart for easy visual verification.

📈 How It Works

  1. Define the Range: The EA identifies the High and Low of the first 4-hour candle of the trading day.

  2. Wait for the Fake-out: It monitors price action on the 5-minute timeframe. It waits for price to break out of the range and then close back inside (indicating a false breakout).

  3. Execute the Trade:

    • If price breaks the High and closes back inside -> SELL.

    • If price breaks the Low and closes back inside -> BUY.

  4. Manage the Trade: The trade is managed with a hard Stop Loss (placed at the breakout wick or recent swing) and a Take Profit based on your Reward-to-Risk ratio.

⚙️ Parameters

  • StartHour: The server hour when the first 4-hour candle begins (usually 00:00 or aligned to New York open).

  • EntryMethod: Switch between ENTRY_DIRECT (faster) or ENTRY_ANCHOR (safer, waits for structure break).

  • MaxDailyTrades: Limits the number of trades per day to prevent over-trading.

  • RiskPercent: The percentage of account balance to risk per trade.

  • SLMethod: Choose SL_DAY_EXTREME (safest) or SL_RECENT_EXTREME (tighter stops).

🚀 Setup Instructions

  1. Open a EURUSD, or Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

  2. Set the timeframe to M5 (5 Minutes).

  3. Attach the EA to the chart.

  4. Crucial: Adjust the StartHour input to match the start of the 4-hour candle you wish to trade (typically the 4H candle starting at 00:00 or 01:00 Server Time).

🔗 Original Strategy Source

This automated strategy is based on the manual trading system detailed in this video: [YouTube] Scalping Strategy by Data Trader: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5eC5lY7ZXY

⚠️ Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor is a tool to automate a specific trading logic and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please backtest thoroughly and use proper risk management.


ORB Fair Value Gap EA
Koo Er Wei
Uzman Danışmanlar
ORB Pro: Fair Value Gap Breakout ORB Pro is a fully automated mechanical scalping system designed to trade the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) with institutional precision. Unlike standard breakout bots that enter blindly on a high/low break, this EA uses Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and displacement to confirm that the breakout is valid before entering. This strategy is based on the specific mechanical rules outlined in the popular trading video "The Only Trading Strategy You Will Ever Need" . It combine
