BitcoinQuantum

4
BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP

Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized

Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false

TECHNICAL OVERVIEW

Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe. It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market.

BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION

Dedicated BTCUSD Algorithm: Unlike generalist EAs, Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 has been developed exclusively to capitalize on Bitcoin's unique characteristics:

  • Bitcoin Volatility: Optimal exploitation of rapid variations
  • 24/7 Market: Continuous trading without weekend interruptions
  • M1 Timeframe: Maximum reactivity to micro-movements
  • Crypto Spreads: Adaptation to specific Bitcoin trading conditions

MAIN INNOVATION: INTELLIGENT TP ALGORITHM FOR BITCOIN

Our proprietary system automatically calculates the optimal Take Profit specifically for BTCUSD characteristics, ensuring all positions in a series are profitable upon closure. The algorithm considers:

  • Bitcoin's instantaneous volatility (calculations every minute)
  • Profit thresholds adapted to crypto movements ($50-$500)
  • Bitcoin technical resistance/support levels
  • Intraday crypto volatility patterns

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

EXCLUSIVE BTCUSD M1 OPTIMIZATION

Maximum Bitcoin Performance: The EA is specifically calibrated to exploit unique BTCUSD opportunities:

  • M1 Timeframe Optimized: Real-time reactivity to Bitcoin variations
  • Bitcoin Parameters: Take Profit and distances adapted to crypto volatility
  • 24/7 Sessions: Continuous exploitation of crypto markets without pause
  • Intelligent Micro-Scalping: Capture of intraday movements

Extended Compatibility: While optimized for BTCUSD M1, the EA automatically detects other instruments:

  • Other Cryptos: Ethereum/USD, automatic adaptations
  • Major Forex: EUR/USD, GBP/USD (adjusted parameters)
  • Precious Metals: XAU/USD Gold (specialized configuration)
  • Indices: Possible adaptation but optimal performance on crypto

ADVANCED PROTECTION SYSTEM

  • Stop Out Protection: Continuous margin level monitoring
  • Drawdown Management: Automatic limitation to 20% maximum
  • Spread Protection: Avoidance of modifications during excessive spreads
  • Anti-Repetition: Prevention of repeated modification errors

ADAPTIVE TRADING MODES

The EA features 5 automatic modes according to conditions:

  • Normal: Standard trading with optimized parameters
  • Prudent: Risk reduction with increased spacing
  • Conservative: Enhanced protection during volatility
  • Defensive: Secure mode for difficult conditions
  • Emergency: Quasi-total stop, only profitable closures

INTEGRATED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

MULTIPLE INDICATORS

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength measurement
  • Enhanced Volatility: 50-period calculation to adapt parameters
  • Long Trend: 80-period analysis for general direction
  • Market Quality Score: Global assessment of trading conditions

REAL-TIME ADAPTATION

The EA continuously recalculates market quality and automatically adjusts:

  • Distances between positions
  • Take Profit percentages
  • Lot multiplication factors
  • Evaluation intervals

OFFICIAL MT5 MARKET VALIDATION

This Expert Advisor has successfully passed MetaQuotes' rigorous validation for MT5 Market:

  • Multi-instrument tests: EURUSD and XAUUSD validated (extended compatibility)
  • Main optimization: BTCUSD M1 - verified maximum performance
  • No critical errors detected during validation tests
  • Verified performance over 6 months of multi-market historical data
  • Universal compatibility with all MT5 brokers offering crypto

CONFIGURATION AND USAGE

⚠️ IMPORTANT - MANDATORY CONFIGURATION

BEFORE LIVE USE:

  1. Disable Market Test Mode: Change ActiverModeMarketTest = false
  2. Use M1 timeframe: For optimal performance on BTCUSD
  3. Adjust parameters according to your Bitcoin risk strategy
  4. Check Bitcoin spread: < 0.1% of price for maximum efficiency

Market Test mode is enabled by default for MT5 validation. It drastically limits the number of trades and must be disabled for normal operation.

MAIN BTCUSD M1 PARAMETERS

  • MaxTrades: 8 positions max per series (optimized for Bitcoin volatility)
  • LotInitial: 0.01 (conservative crypto starting lot)
  • FacteurLot: 1.015 (prudent Bitcoin progression)
  • TP Bitcoin: 50000 points (~$500 profit per series)
  • Distance Bitcoin: 30000 points (~$300 between positions)

BITCOIN RISK MANAGEMENT

  • DefensiveThreshold: 8% max drawdown (adapted to crypto volatility)
  • EmergencyThreshold: 12% Bitcoin critical threshold
  • CompleteStop: 18% absolute limit (stricter than Forex)
  • Margin Protection: Continuous monitoring at 80%+ level

BTCUSD M1 PERFORMANCE : config file :Comment

OPTIMIZED PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

  • Main timeframe: M1 - Maximum reactivity to Bitcoin variations
  • Success rate: 95%+ series closed in profit on BTCUSD
  • Bitcoin drawdown: Automatically controlled according to crypto volatility
  • Optimal sessions: 24/7 continuous crypto market exploitation
  • Spread efficiency: Optimized for standard Bitcoin spreads

SPECIFIC BTCUSD M1 ADVANTAGES

  • Micro-movements: Capture of intraday Bitcoin variations
  • Adaptive volatility: Real-time adjustment to crypto conditions
  • Continuous session: No weekend pause unlike Forex
  • Bitcoin liquidity: Exploitation of high crypto volumes

TECHNICAL COMPATIBILITY

SUPPORTED PLATFORMS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 3815+) with crypto support
  • Brokers offering BTCUSD with competitive spreads
  • Windows and VPS compatibility (recommended for M1)
  • 24/7 trading support for crypto markets

RECOMMENDED BTCUSD CONFIGURATION

  • Minimum capital: $1000 for Bitcoin M1 trading
  • Connection: Stable internet for M1 timeframe
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 crypto trading
  • Broker: Bitcoin spreads < $50 for optimal efficiency

SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE

SPECIALIZED BITCOIN DOCUMENTATION

  • BTCUSD M1 installation guide
  • Optimal Bitcoin configuration included
  • Advanced crypto parameters explained
  • Bitcoin-specific troubleshooting

SECURITY FEATURES

  • Protected and crypto-optimized source code
  • No external connections required
  • Complete offline operation
  • Bitcoin-specialized anti-manipulation protection

LEGAL INFORMATION

Risk Warning: Bitcoin trading involves substantial risks due to its high volatility. The M1 timeframe amplifies these risks but also opportunities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is optimized for BTCUSD M1 but remains a decision-support tool. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Specialization: Designed and optimized primarily for BTCUSD M1 timeframe. Compatible with other instruments but maximum performance guaranteed only on Bitcoin M1.

Version: 6.5
Specialization: BTCUSD M1 Optimized
Developer: SMK CryptoBot
Copyright: 2025 - All Rights Reserved
Validation: Official MT5 Market


评分 6
franbal05
60
franbal05 2025.07.21 03:29 
 

BitcoinQuantum EA is surprisingly effective on BTC’s fast moves. The risk controls give peace of mind. Great for 1-minute scalping!

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.20 23:09 
 

This is an EA that I have used and feels very perfect, the author's ideas are very good, and the update is getting more and more perfect, I can't help but give the author a thumbs up! Thank you to the author for your selfless dedication! Thank you!

Encraft JL
30
Encraft JL 2025.07.14 11:13 
 

Me pasa lo mismo que Trading 0.02usd por trade, esto en una cuenta Cent, pero en cuenta standar deja buena ganancias; 2.0usd por operación. On 6.9 Doing good

推荐产品
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.4 (5)
专家
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
专家
track record of myfxbook : 在原始点差账户上进行回测，你会看到令人惊艳的结果。 专家顾问（EA）概述： 本EA专为 XAUUSD（黄金兑美元） 交易优化，最适用于 1小时（H1）周期 ，**4小时（H4）**为强力辅助选项。 其性能已针对黄金市场独特的波动性与结构进行了精细调校。 我们并不贩卖一夜暴富的幻想。 我们提供的是一款功能强大、有效的交易工具 —— 前提是你真正理解何为真实交易。 此EA具有卓越的智能，能够精准识别 价格结构中的突破区间（Breakout Zones） ，并在 高级风险管理系统 的保护下进行专业交易。 系统动态分析市场结构，结合关键价位识别与趋势过滤（使用智能指标），有效避免虚假信号。 本EA的表现不仅仅是“美化过的回测结果”，而是 真实、持续、稳定的盈利能力 —— 前提是你遵循推荐配置。 适合以下类型的交易者： 追求长期资本安全与稳健增长 避免剧烈回撤与市场噪音 重视风险控制与资本复利增长 主要功能亮点： 使用先进算法智能识别支撑与阻力位 ️ 灵活的资金管理：支持固定美元风险或按余额百分比配置
BTCUltra Scalp Pro
Peter Labas
专家
A BTC Ultra Scalp Pro egy teljesen automatizált Expert Advisor, amelyet kifejezetten a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) piac magas volatilitására terveztek . A kockázatos martingál vagy grid rendszerekkel ellentétben ez az EA logikai alapú trendkövető stratégiát használ, amelyet fejlett volatilitásszűrők védenek. A rendszer mozgóátlagok, SuperTrend és Momentum indikátorok kombinációjával azonosítja a nagy valószínűségű kitörési és trendfolytatási helyzeteket. Fontos, hogy egy ADX szűrőt alkalmaz , hogy elkerülj
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
专家
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
专家
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
专家
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
专家
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
SpeedMachines
Chuang Liu
专家
AI Speed ​​Machine (MT5) is an EA that uses machine learning and transaction-derived risk assessment. It is a powerful tool for sniping EURUSD. It can make the best strategy based on fund management, market risk management, and indicator evaluation. It combines machine learning and data analysis to train and learn historical data to predict market price trends and accurately identify trading signals. It can maximize the profit of % under advantageous market conditions, which is more obvious in
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
专家
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
专家
SpectraCore Genesis 为黄金而生，为精度而造，在他人犹豫时出击 SpectraCore Genesis 不只是又一个普通的EA（专家顾问）。 它是一个为**XAU/USD（黄金）**量身打造的专业交易系统。 没有通用模板，没有妥协——只有结构化的逻辑、风险控制与算法执行力。 它不会盲目进场，而是耐心等待。 它在市场给出真正机会时才行动。 实时交易信号，包含完整的交易数据和历史记录，可通过以下链接查看 ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2311320 系统核心逻辑 基于 Swing反转结构 的逻辑——捕捉价格在波动后回调和反弹的关键机会 固定的止损与止盈设置——无马丁策略，无网格，无加仓 多层级信号过滤机制——集成定制版的RSI、布林带、移动平均线及波动率偏离过滤模块 每一笔交易都基于 结构化信号 ，而非情绪与猜测 为什么选择黄金？ XAU/USD 是市场上最具波动性、也是最有潜力的交易品种之一。 它需要精准的节奏控制、严格的执行纪律和对结构的深刻理解。 SpectraCore Genesis 正是为此而生——它不是通用型EA，而是一个
Buffer Reader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
2.67 (3)
实用工具
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder:   \MQL5\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct nam
FREE
Spaton Autobot
Kanok Meekunchorn
专家
Strategy is based on moving average analysis with the Timeframe M15. It is a combination of powerful trading techniques.  The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginner. The EA allows you to trade with a fixed lot size. Recommended : Recommended timeframe is M15. Minimum account balance: $200. Default parameters are for EURUSD. Features : The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to; The EA is very easy to setup and use. Setti
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
专家
Venom US30 Scalp – 由 VENOM LABS 打造的精准 US30 剥头皮交易系统 绝不会爆仓的智能交易EA SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 对于使用不同时区的经纪商（如 Exness），如果您的经纪商不是 GMT+3，请将最后一个输入项设置为 TRUE 。 仅使用30分钟时间周期。 ️ 警告 ：时区或时间周期设置不正确可能会导致EA运行异常。 限时24小时优惠价格，立即抢购！ 什么是 Venom US30 Scalp？ Venom US30 Scalp 是一款完全自动化的智能交易专家顾问（EA），专为在 H1 时间周期内交易US30（道琼斯指数）进行优化。 本EA完全基于独家数学算法——不使用任何指标、不进行新闻交易，更严格避免网格和马丁格尔策略。 由 Venom Labs 精心设计，特别适合注重交易精准性、纪律性和稳定增长的交易者，而非依赖高风险策略或短期炒作。 运行原理（策略逻辑） Venom US30 Scalp 使用高级数学模型，专门针对趋势进行交易，等待多个确认信号后才执行交易
Prime H1 Trader
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
专家
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. The core of Prime H1 Trader's strategy is its unique dual-indicator approach. It leverages Envelope signals as the primary market trigger , th
FREE
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
专家
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Scalping 4H Range EA
Koo Er Wei
专家
Scalping 4H Range Pro A mechanical, rule-based scalping system based on the "4-Hour Range" strategy. Scalping 4H Range Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade price reversions following false breakouts of the daily opening range. This strategy focuses on a specific price action pattern: waiting for the first 4-hour candle of the day to establish a range, detecting a "fake-out" (breakout failure), and scalping the reversion back into value. This EA automates the popular strategy
Enoch
Alexandro Matos
专家
NO DLL NEEDED ! English Description (for MQL5 Market) Title : ENOCH – The Guardian of Automated Trading Description : ENOCH is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, automation, and consistency. With a flexible risk management structure and a smart lot increment system , ENOCH acts as a true guardian of your account , protecting your capital while seeking the best trading opportunities. ️ Main Features : Risk Management : customizable lot size, Stop Los
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
专家
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Vikopo RSI MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
专家
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo RSI MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116161 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formidable
Detrended scalper jpy points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
专家
Hedge Star EA – Smart, Adaptive, Fully Automated Trading Intelligence ( candleforms.co ) Hedge Star EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to deliver stability, precision, and adaptability in changing market conditions. By combining trend analysis, hedge logic, grid mechanics, and dynamic risk-control features, the robot reacts intelligently to price movements while keeping risk tightly managed. 1. Trend-Driven Smart Entry System Hedge Star EA determines trend directio
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
专家
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
专家
Thor EA：强大的黄金（XAUUSD）交易算法 Thor EA交易机器人是一款集先进自动化技术与复杂市场智能分析机制于一体的现代自动化交易解决方案。该智能交易系统经过精心开发，并预先针对热门交易品种XAUUSD（黄金/美元）在小时图（H1）上进行了优化，使其成为专门针对该市场的高效工具。 Thor EA的主要优势在于其"开箱即用"的便捷性。您无需花费时间和精力进行复杂的初始设置、精细的参数优化或深入钻研其工作原理。该机器人极大地简化了启动流程：安装后，设定基本的风险管理参数，它便会开始运行，以全自动模式执行市场分析和交易操作。 Thor EA的开发理念基于可靠性与透明度。机器人采用清晰的决策算法，旨在过滤市场噪音，并根据其策略寻找高质量的 trading opportunities。它既适合希望将自动化系统添加到其投资组合中的交易者，也适合那些希望在购买决定前，在历史数据上测试算法表现的交易者。 安全警告：   我是官方销售商，包括 Thor EA 在内的所有产品 仅 通过官方 MQL5 市场分发。在任何其他网站、论坛、通过社交媒体或即时通讯工具的私信等渠道购买此智能交易系统的提
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT4 版本 -> 此处 / 故障排除 -> 此处 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一对订单。 因此，订单组之间的距离会自动调整 -以
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
专家
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
专家
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
专家
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 149美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您的资
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
作者的更多信息
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.67 (3)
专家
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Trading Storm
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
专家
Trading Storm EA v3.01 is a professional grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive market analysis with comprehensive risk protection. Unlike traditional grid EAs with fixed parameters, Trading Storm automatically adjusts to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Take Profit System - Adapts to real-time volatility using ATR analysis - Adjusts based on position stress and market conditions - Guarantees minimum profit per position - Optimizes exits for trending an
Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
专家
Bitcoin Grid Adaptive Pro is an intelligent grid trading system designed for BTCUSD and Bitcoin CFD instruments. The Expert Advisor operates a dual-directional grid strategy with adaptive take profit management and multi-level market protection. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA maintains two independent grid series (BUY and SELL) simultaneously. Each series opens positions at calculated distance intervals when price moves against the initial direction. All positions within a series share a common tak
Retest Hunter Pro Gold
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
专家
EA Retest Hunter Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor that automatically trades reversals after key level breakouts. The system detects important support and resistance levels, waits for their break, then enters positions when price returns to test these levels. This approach exploits a recurring market behavior where former supports become resistances and vice versa. STRATEGY The bot operates in three stages. First, it automatically identifies significant pivot levels by analyzing price hi
XAU Protector Pro
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
专家
XAU Protector Pro is a professional Expert Advisor specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Unlike aggressive EAs that chase profits at any cost, XAU Protector Pro prioritizes capital preservation while capturing consistent opportunities. CORE PHILOSOPHY Protect first, profit second. This EA was built for traders who understand that staying in the game is more important than hitting home runs. Every feature has been designed with risk management as the primary concern. KEY FEATURES Shie
筛选:
Emanuel533
214
Emanuel533 2025.11.30 10:01 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3114
来自开发人员的回复 Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.11.30 10:20
You can see https://youtu.be/TBRUm6gl0yo
ADI Hanafi
44
ADI Hanafi 2025.11.24 05:31 
 

I can get it to trade when installed

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3114
来自开发人员的回复 Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.11.24 07:10
I don’t understand, what is the error message?
And make sure you apply it preferably on BTC
franbal05
60
franbal05 2025.07.21 03:29 
 

BitcoinQuantum EA is surprisingly effective on BTC’s fast moves. The risk controls give peace of mind. Great for 1-minute scalping!

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.20 23:09 
 

This is an EA that I have used and feels very perfect, the author's ideas are very good, and the update is getting more and more perfect, I can't help but give the author a thumbs up! Thank you to the author for your selfless dedication! Thank you!

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3114
来自开发人员的回复 Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.07.21 00:27
Merci pour ton message, peux-tu essayer ce fichier de config
Encraft JL
30
Encraft JL 2025.07.14 11:13 
 

Me pasa lo mismo que Trading 0.02usd por trade, esto en una cuenta Cent, pero en cuenta standar deja buena ganancias; 2.0usd por operación. On 6.9 Doing good

Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3114
来自开发人员的回复 Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely 2025.07.20 22:45
You can try a new version 6.9
TradingFuchs28
39
TradingFuchs28 2025.07.14 09:12 
 

Leider liefert diese EA nicht den gewünschten Erfolg, zumindest mit den Standardeinstellungen, wie vom Entwickler geschrieben. Es werden zwar immer wieder minimale Gewinne erzielt, bei 0,01 Lot etwa 0,02 Euro, aber selbst diese werden durch hohe Verlusttrades wieder relativiert. Leider ist dies keine EA um nachhaltig und vernünftig Gewinne zu erzielen. Vielleicht arbeitet der Entwickler ja weiter dran, dann kann es noch was werden. Viel Erfolg und danke für die Mühe.

回复评论