Pipwise EAs Smart Round Levels

Upgrade your charts instantly.

Smart Round Levels draws powerful .00 and .50 round-number zones automatically on any forex pair— including JPY pairs like USDJPY — and features a dynamic live price tracker that follows price in real time.

✅ Features:

🔁Automatic round-number detection(.00 & .50)

🔄Auto-adjusts for JPY and non-JPY pairs

🎯Perfect precisionwith customizable spacing & scale

🎨Fully customizable colors, line widths, font sizes

🟡Real-time yellow price labelthat moves with price

📉Works on all timeframes

📌Low CPU usage, ultra-lightweight

🔒No DLLs, no externals — fully self-contained

⚙️ How It Works:

Lines are placed every .005 for most pairs (e.g. 1.1000, 1.1050, 1.1100…)

ForJPY pairs, spacing auto-switches to 0.5 (e.g. 132.00, 132.50, 133.00…)

Each line is labeled on the right — .00 lines are solid. 50 lines  are dotted

A separate yellow label tracks live price, updating on every tick

💡 Use Cases:

Mark psychological levels clearly

Improve trade entries near round zones

Spot rejection levels faster

Stay visually aligned with market structure

📦 What’s Included:

MQL4 file (compatible with MetaTrader 4)

Clean, professional code

One-time purchase —no subscriptions

💰 One-Time Price: $39 Unlimited Use

