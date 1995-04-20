Cycle identifer

Support and resistance are the basic and widely used trading strategies in the financial trading world. The Support and Resistance indicator for MetaTrader is the best technical tool for identifying potential areas of a support or resistance zone.

The indicator is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically scans through different timeframes for support&resistance zones. It displays lines of the support&resistance zones of a specified period in all the time frames. This implies that the indicator would show the support&resistance lines of H4, D1, W1, and MN on an H4 timeframe, for instance.

This technical indicator automatically identifies and draws the zones on your MT4 chart, making it a less hassle for trading support&resistance zones.

This indicator can be used for different trading strategies like scalping, day/intraday, and swing trading. Besides, the indicator would be a great asset for novice traders still trying to grasp how to identify such zones. The indicator would also help the advanced traders to save more time.