- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Arriator forex indicator algorithm allows you to quickly determine the current trend in the market. The Elephant indicator accompanies long-term trends and can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. This indicator not only helps predict future values, but also generates buy and sell signals. It tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise around the average price. The indicator implements a type of technical analysis based on the idea of market cyclicality and indicates with arrows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator is suitable for both scalping on short time intervals and long-term trading.