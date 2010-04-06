EA All-Seeing Eye is the latest trading robot for Forex and Gold market. Programmed with advanced and unique algorithms, the strategy identifies distinct volatility patterns for entry and exit to optimize performance, control risk and take advantage of short-term trends. Combines scalping and Trailing methods to quickly capture small profits and quickly exit the market. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters are customizable in the settings.

EA has been optimized with default settings, users can start with default settings and small balance from 200 USD.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Max Stop Loss = 600 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 45 (points) Volatility = 80 Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<30ms). Pairs: Forex pairs and XAUUSD. Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 200 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.