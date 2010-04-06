Candle Count Binary Pattern
- Göstergeler
- Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
- Sürüm: 2.1
📊 Description
Advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 that identifies consecutive candle patterns and generates buy/sell signals with an optional moving average filter.
✨ Main Features
🎯 Functionalities
-
Pattern Detection: Identifies sequences of bullish or bearish candles
-
Moving Average Filter: Option to filter signals using a moving average
-
Visual Signals: Colored arrows indicating entry points
-
Custom Alerts: Sound and visual notifications
-
Intuitive Interface: Parameters organized by groups
🎛️ Configurable Parameters
🎯 Main Settings
-
Number of Candles: Number of consecutive candles required (1–10)
-
Arrow Placement: Where to place the arrows (start or close of the candle)
📈 Moving Average Filter
-
Filter Status: Enable/disable MA filter
-
Period: Moving average period (2–200)
-
Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
-
Price: Close, Open, High, Low, etc.
🎨 Visual Settings
-
Arrow Distance: Arrow offset in points (1–100)
-
Alerts: Enable/disable notifications
🚀 How to Use
-
Installation: Copy the file CandleCounter.mq4 into the MQL4/Indicators/ folder in MetaTrader
-
Compilation: Compile the file in MetaEditor
-
Application: Drag the indicator onto the desired chart
-
Configuration: Adjust the parameters according to your strategy
🧠 Working Logic
Pattern Detection
-
Buy: Sequence of consecutive bullish candles
-
Sell: Sequence of consecutive bearish candles
-
Reset: Doji candles reset the count
Moving Average Filter
-
Buy: Price above the moving average
-
Sell: Price below the moving average
-
Optional: Can be disabled for trading without a filter
Signal Generation
-
Green arrows (🟢) for buy signals
-
Red arrows (🔴) for sell signals
-
Positioning configurable at the candle start or close
💡 Recommended Settings
By Timeframe
-
M1–M5 (Scalping): 1–2 candles, MA 20
-
M15–H1 (Day Trade): 2–3 candles, MA 50
-
H4–D1 (Swing): 3–5 candles, MA 100
Usage Tips
-
✅ Test on demo account before real use
-
✅ Combine with other indicators for confirmation
-
✅ Adjust parameters according to the timeframe
-
✅ Use appropriate stop loss and take profit
-
✅ Monitor alerts so you don’t miss signals
🔧 What’s New in v2.0
-
✨ Reorganized interface with groups and emojis
-
🛡️ Robust parameter validation
-
🎯 Improved signal logic
-
📢 Enhanced alert system
-
🧹 Clean and well-documented code
-
🚀 Optimized performance
📝 License
Copyright 2025 - CandleCounter Indicator
All rights reserved.
Developed with ❤️ for traders seeking technical excellence