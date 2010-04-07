EA Order Manager PRO

🧠 EA Order Manager v2.13 – Smart Management for Any Open Trade

EA Order Manager is a universal trade manager for manual or automated orders on MetaTrader 4. It automatically applies advanced protections, trailing stop, break even, cross-closing logic, and global stop loss/take profit, regardless of the trade’s origin.

🔑 Key Features:

✅ Global Stop Loss & Take Profit – Automatically secures your capital.

✅ Smart Trailing Stop – Only activates when real profit is detected.

✅ Global BreakEven – Locks in profit once your target is reached.

✅ Cross Close System – Closes losing and winning trades together to secure gains.

✅ Automated Management – Based on loss, profit, and spread conditions.

✅ Logs & Push Notifications – Full transparency and live monitoring.

📌 Compatible with any EA or manual trade

🎯 Ideal for traders who need active protection and smart management

⚙️ Easy to set up – professional results

🟢 Use EA Order Manager v2.13 to maximize profits and reduce risk through intelligent trade management.



