Double Decker

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534

Double Decker EA

Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes

Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries.

Core Strategy:

  • Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum.

  • Confirms signals using Envelopes breakout or bounce, depending on market conditions.

  • Executes trades only when both indicators align for maximum accuracy.

  • Suitable for both trend-following and bounce/reversal strategies.

Key Features:

  • Adjustable timeframe support (optimal on M15 to H1).

  • Auto-calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss based on envelope range.

  • Built-in trailing stop and optional break-even system.

  • Ideal for scalping or swing trading, depending on user preferences.

Advantages:

  • High-precision entries by filtering noise with dual confirmation.

  • Avoids overtrading – only trades when conditions are optimal.

  • Works well on GBPUSD.


Video Double Decker
