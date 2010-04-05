Double Decker
- Agus Santoso
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535
Double Decker EA
Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes
Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries.
Core Strategy:
-
Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum.
-
Confirms signals using Envelopes breakout or bounce, depending on market conditions.
-
Executes trades only when both indicators align for maximum accuracy.
-
Suitable for both trend-following and bounce/reversal strategies.
Key Features:
-
Adjustable timeframe support (optimal on M15 to H1).
-
Auto-calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss based on envelope range.
-
Built-in trailing stop and optional break-even system.
-
Ideal for scalping or swing trading, depending on user preferences.
Advantages:
-
High-precision entries by filtering noise with dual confirmation.
-
Avoids overtrading – only trades when conditions are optimal.
-
Works well on GBPUSD.