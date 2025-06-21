NQBlade

NQBLADE – Precision NASDAQ Scalping Bot (3-Minute EMA Strategy)

Unlock the power of NQBLADE, a high-performance algorithmic trading bot engineered exclusively for NASDAQ on the 3-minute chart. Designed for precision entries and consistent gains, NQBLADE combines a proven EMA crossover strategy with a custom volatility filter to smartly avoid sideways markets and false signals.

🔹 Smart Trade Splitting:
NQBLADE opens up to 4 customizable partial positions, each with individually adjustable take-profits. This balanced approach captures fast gains while allowing for extended trends — perfect for secure yet scalable growth.

🔹 Fully Customizable Parameters:
From risk per trade, trading hours, and allowed weekdays, to SL/TP levels — every variable can be tailored to your trading style. Or simply leave the powerful default settings untouched and let the bot handle everything.

🔹 Prop-Firm Friendly:
NQBLADE is designed with prop firm requirements in mind, featuring stable risk logic and smart position sizing — ideal for evaluation phases and funded accounts.

📈 Backtest-Proven Performance (2020–14.06.2025):
At a moderate 1.5% risk per trade, NQBLADE generated nearly 500% return — showcasing its robustness across various market phases.

Ready to scale your NASDAQ strategy with confidence? Let NQBLADE handle the execution — so you can focus on growth.


Önerilen ürünler
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Uzman Danışmanlar
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
DeepRL AI Frontier
Aiman Daka
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Limited Time Summer Offer Has Ended! New Offer Alert! DeepRL AI Frontier v1.00 Deep Reinforcement Learning-Based Trading Algorithm. Before using this Expert Advisor (EA), it is essential that you fully understand the following important information. Please take the time to read the description. Overview DeepRL AI Frontier framework was initially developed for institutional use, due to its advanced AI-driven framework and the ability to adapt to complex market dynamics , design
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
AI Breakdown
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 2 copies available for $299.00. Next price 999 USD AI Breakdown is a scalping strategy based on artificial intelligence. Most trading parameters will be automatically retrained and adjusted to the current market thanks to the author&#39;s algorithm of market analysis. The strategy does not require any optimization. Set it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of AI Breakdown: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the
OpenScalp GXT AI
Connor Michael Woodson
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenScalp GXT, en son GPT modellerinin ortak görüşüne dayanan basit bir scalping sistemidir. Giriş ayarlarında yer alan açılır menüden tercih ettiğiniz modeli seçebilir veya EA'nin otomatik olarak seçmesine izin verebilirsiniz. Her emir tek tek, birer birer girilir; martingale veya grid gibi hileli stratejiler kullanılmaz. Ayrıca her pozisyon, tamamen özelleştirilebilir sabit bir stop loss seçeneği ile sanal bir dinamik stop loss sistemi tarafından korunur. Yapay zekâ görüş birliği ve dinamik oy
Solon AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Solon Trader - Piyasalarda Ustalaşmak İçin Mükemmel Denge Atina ekonomisini adalet ve refah dengesiyle dönüştüren dahi Solon'un vizyonundan ilham alarak, otomatik ticarette bir devrim olan Solon Trader'ı tanıtıyoruz. Bu sadece bir sistem değil; kârınızı fırlatmak ve finans piyasalarındaki başarınızı yeniden tanımlamak için tasarlanmış, son teknoloji yapay zeka ve zamansız ekonomik prensiplerin nihai birleşimidir. Solon gibi, arz ve talep arasındaki tam dengeyi belirleyen, gizli fırsatları ort
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explosive Breakout Hunter , güçlü breakout'ları yakalayarak karı maksimize etmeyi hedefleyen bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Başarı oranı yaklaşık %50'dir ve ayda sadece birkaç işlem yapar. Ancak miktardan ziyade kaliteye odaklanır. Sabırla fırsatları bekler ve istikrarlı bir şekilde büyük kazançlar biriktirir. Bu EA ile ne kadar kazanç sağlayabileceğinizi görmek için ekran görüntülerindeki backtest sonuçlarını inceleyin. Ayrıca, ücretsiz bir demo sürümünü denemeyi unutmayın. Kurulum son derece kol
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA, ne zaman ticaret yapılacağına karar vermek için oynaklık, yayılma, sıklık ve zamanlamayı kullanır. EA, Pozisyonları açmak için Limit Emirleri yöntemini kullanır. Bu durumda, Kayma, girişlerin yürütülmesinde en fazla olumlu olacaktır. EA, sistemin odak noktası sermayenizi korurken para kazanmak olduğundan, Takip Edilen Kâr Al mantığını kullanır. Çoğu ticaret, bir keskin nişancı vesikalığı gibi, hızlı bir şekilde kapatılır. Ana Özellikler martingal kullanmaz ızgara kullanmaz Optimize edilmi
Mr Bitcoin AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç AI, Mr Bitcoin AI, çok kısa sürelerde finansal varlıkların alım satım işlemlerini yürütmeye, fiyatlardaki küçük dalgalanmalardan kar elde etmeye dayanır. Bitcoin'e uygulandığında, bir scalper büyük miktarda kripto para piyasası verisini analiz etmek ve hızlı ve doğru ticaret kararları almak için yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimi algoritmalarını kullanır. Mr Bitcoin AI mühendi
Artemis Alpha Long
Paul Stanik
Uzman Danışmanlar
ARTEMIS – Otomatik Risk ve Alım Satım Motoru ile Piyasa Zekâsı Sistemi – Alpha Long ARTEMIS, özellikle NASDAQ 100 ve diğer büyük endeksler için geliştirilmiş tam otomatik bir alım satım sistemidir. Farklı zaman dilimlerini analiz eder ve özellikle cazip giriş fırsatlarını tespit eder. Genellikle alım satım işlemleri günde ya da haftada yalnızca birkaç kez gerçekleştirilir. Sistem, farklı yapılandırmaları bireysel olarak değerlendiren entegre ve uyarlanabilir bir risk yönetim sistemine sahiptir.
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
Trang Holding
Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trang Holding EA - use trendline of H4 to confirm buy/sell zone, then open first entry when break-out candle - hold profit with trailing stop. we have 2 options: + low risk ; holding only 3 (fill the number you want) trades, close a part of combo when markets move by negative way + high risk : hold all trades of combo to TP of combo - I like high risk option with maximum autolot = 0.05/$1000 . but better option is fix_vol. example 10k open fixed 0.2 and you can withdraw profit everyweek -change
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA, Forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarını yapay zeka destekli zeka ve veri odaklı stratejilerin eşsiz kombinasyonu ile aşmak üzere tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1, en yeni GPT-4.5, gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve son teknoloji büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek, QuantCore GT ticarette yeni bir doğruluk, uyum yeteneği ve verimlilik düzeyi sunar. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), gelişmiş teknolojisi, sorunsuz yapay zeka etkileşimi ve birinci sınıf m
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem robotudur. Özellikle   AUDUSD döviz çiftinde H1 zaman diliminde   işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir. EA, piyasadaki potansiyel geri dönüşleri ve düzeltmeleri belirlemeyi ve bunlardan faydalanmayı hedefleyen çoklu indikatör stratejisi kullanır. Tasarımının temel odak noktası, sermayenizi etkin bir şekilde yönetmek için dinamik lot büyüklüğü ve çok katmanlı işlem koruması özelliklerine sahip, sağlam bir r
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA , özellikle   USDJPY   paritesi ve   H1 zaman dilimi   için geliştirilmiş otomatik bir alım-satım sistemidir. Temel stratejisi, potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını belirlemeye ve momentumdaki değişimlerden faydalanmaya dayanır. EA, mevcut piyasa yönünün yorulma belirtileri gösterdiği anlarda işlemlere girmeyi hedefleyerek, trend karşıtı (counter-trend) bir temelde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Klasik teknik göstergelerin bir kombinasyonunu analiz ederek, EA'
Glow Beyond Time
Ghaith Khaddour
Uzman Danışmanlar
Glow Beyond Time Ticarete yeni bir döneme hoş geldiniz. Glow Beyond Time sadece bir EA değil—sürekli gelişen piyasalarda size avantaj sağlamak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir çözümdür. Gelişmiş bir çerçeve üzerine inşa edilen bu Uzman Danışman, son teknoloji stratejileri yenilikçi risk yönetim sistemleriyle birleştirerek, güvenle ve hassasiyetle işlem yapmanızı sağlar. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 248. Just 11 users have purchased so far. Once 1
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Finox
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Uzman Danışmanlar
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required Finox is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the AUDUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Finox include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Fino
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Uzman Danışmanlar
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Tradzor AI MT5
Akshit Bhayana
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tradzor – AI-Powered Expert Advisor Tradzor is a next-generation trading Expert Advisor built with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models. Designed for precision and consistency, Tradzor adapts to evolving market conditions in real time, delivering smart entries and disciplined risk management without relying on risky strategies like martingale or grid. Powered by deep-learning algorithms and proprietary data-driven analytics, Tradzor identifies high-probability trade setup
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
Star light
Kazuya Koizumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126050 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
MP RiskOracle MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Oracle - Expert Advisor Description Risk Oracle is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for risk management and trade execution. This utility tool is tailored to assist traders in executing orders at optimal prices while managing risk efficiently, without the need to manually calculate volumes and other parameters. By automating these critical aspects, Risk Oracle simplifies the trading process and allows traders to focus on strategy and market analysis. All Produc
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (328)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.96 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FLAŞ SATIŞ! Çok sınırlı bir süre için Zenox, %33 indirimle 1.199 dolardan sadece 799 dolara düştü! Zenox'un ayrıcalığını korumak ve stratejisini korumak için fiyat tekrar artacağından, hemen bir kopyasını alın. Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında ri
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.77 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Gold Nexus EA, altın spot piyasası (XAUUSD) için profesyonel olarak tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Geniş ve yüksek hassasiyetli tarihsel veriler kullanılarak geliştirilmiş olup, farklı piyasa rejimleri ve döngülerinde sıkı stres testlerinden ve sağlamlık kontrollerinden geçmiştir. Makine öğrenimi optimizasyonları da dahil olmak üzere gelişmiş algoritmik tekniklerden yararlanan bu EA, uzun vadeli istikrar için tasarlanmıştır. Sadece alış yönünde çalışır. Ticaret, sabır gerektiren bir yolc
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (134)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt