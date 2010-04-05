Gold Sniper MT4 EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Zhengdong Gao
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
2026 New Year One-Month Promotion: Originally $300 per month, now a subscription price of $199
Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor)
In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses.
The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem.
⸻
💡 Core Product Philosophy
This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens positions based on market direction.
After experiencing losses, it uses quantifiable and controllable profit ratios to help the account recover and take profits in a planned manner.
This is a results-oriented profit management system, not an emotional, manual judgment tool.
⸻
🎯 Who is it suitable for?
• Traders using Grid/Hedge/High-Frequency/Scalping/Swing EAs
• Accounts that frequently experience initial losses followed by an inability to effectively realize profits later
• Users who want a more disciplined, automated, and stable trading system
• Professional traders running multiple EAs and multiple instruments simultaneously, seeking a unified profit recovery rule
⸻
🚀 Product Advantages and Highlights
✅ Fully automated position opening based on dynamic directional monitoring; intelligent position closing based on a percentage profit target after losses. No more relying on gut feeling to "close when it's close," but executing with clear, quantifiable standards.
✅ Targeted profits and rhythmic recovery.
Avoids common problems like "giving back losses immediately after breaking even" and "holding onto winning positions."
✅ Focus on profit management after risk management.
This is a risk control + profit management tool, not just a signal EA.
⸻
🧠 Design Concept Explanation
Dynamic Directional Monitoring and Fully Automated Position Opening
Its purpose is to:
• When the account experiences a drawdown
• When it re-enters a profitable range
• Automatically execute disciplined closing decisions with clear percentage targets
This is a trading method closer to professional money management thinking.
⸻
🛡️ Stability · Restraint · Discipline
The systems that survive long-term in the market are never the most aggressive,
but rather the systems that best know when to "quit."
Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor)
In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses.
The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem.
⸻
💡 Core Product Philosophy
This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens positions based on market direction.
After experiencing losses, it uses quantifiable and controllable profit ratios to help the account recover and take profits in a planned manner.
This is a results-oriented profit management system, not an emotional, manual judgment tool.
⸻
🎯 Who is it suitable for?
• Traders using Grid/Hedge/High-Frequency/Scalping/Swing EAs
• Accounts that frequently experience initial losses followed by an inability to effectively realize profits later
• Users who want a more disciplined, automated, and stable trading system
• Professional traders running multiple EAs and multiple instruments simultaneously, seeking a unified profit recovery rule
⸻
🚀 Product Advantages and Highlights
✅ Fully automated position opening based on dynamic directional monitoring; intelligent position closing based on a percentage profit target after losses. No more relying on gut feeling to "close when it's close," but executing with clear, quantifiable standards.
✅ Targeted profits and rhythmic recovery.
Avoids common problems like "giving back losses immediately after breaking even" and "holding onto winning positions."
✅ Focus on profit management after risk management.
This is a risk control + profit management tool, not just a signal EA.
⸻
🧠 Design Concept Explanation
Dynamic Directional Monitoring and Fully Automated Position Opening
Its purpose is to:
• When the account experiences a drawdown
• When it re-enters a profitable range
• Automatically execute disciplined closing decisions with clear percentage targets
This is a trading method closer to professional money management thinking.
⸻
🛡️ Stability · Restraint · Discipline
The systems that survive long-term in the market are never the most aggressive,
but rather the systems that best know when to "quit."