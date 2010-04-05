Gold Sniper MT4 EA

2026 New Year One-Month Promotion: Originally $300 per month, now a subscription price of $199

Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor)



In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses.



The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem.



💡 Core Product Philosophy



This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens positions based on market direction.



After experiencing losses, it uses quantifiable and controllable profit ratios to help the account recover and take profits in a planned manner.



This is a results-oriented profit management system, not an emotional, manual judgment tool.



🎯 Who is it suitable for?



• Traders using Grid/Hedge/High-Frequency/Scalping/Swing EAs



• Accounts that frequently experience initial losses followed by an inability to effectively realize profits later



• Users who want a more disciplined, automated, and stable trading system



• Professional traders running multiple EAs and multiple instruments simultaneously, seeking a unified profit recovery rule



🚀 Product Advantages and Highlights



✅ Fully automated position opening based on dynamic directional monitoring; intelligent position closing based on a percentage profit target after losses. No more relying on gut feeling to "close when it's close," but executing with clear, quantifiable standards.



✅ Targeted profits and rhythmic recovery.

Avoids common problems like "giving back losses immediately after breaking even" and "holding onto winning positions."



✅ Focus on profit management after risk management.

This is a risk control + profit management tool, not just a signal EA.



🧠 Design Concept Explanation



Dynamic Directional Monitoring and Fully Automated Position Opening



Its purpose is to:



• When the account experiences a drawdown



• When it re-enters a profitable range



• Automatically execute disciplined closing decisions with clear percentage targets



This is a trading method closer to professional money management thinking.



🛡️ Stability · Restraint · Discipline



The systems that survive long-term in the market are never the most aggressive,



but rather the systems that best know when to "quit."