SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator

SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups.

Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions.

AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI logic to adapt to changing market conditions with 90%+ accuracy in backtests.

 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – See real-time trend status from 1M to Monthly in a clean visual table.

Dynamic Market Structure Zones – Auto-plots buy/sell pressure zones with high precision and shaded visualization.

KT QQE MTF + Custom Oscillators – Integrated oscillator and momentum indicators for confluence confirmation.

 Signal Clarity – Get clear Buy/Sell alerts with minimal noise using our AI filtering model.

 Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Integrates easily into automated or semi-automated trading strategies.

 Built for All Market Types:
Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Indices: US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100, S&P 500

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Commodities: Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI/Brent)

 Ideal For:
Institutional-style traders

Algorithmic and EA developers

Prop firm and funded account traders

Scalpers, Swing traders, and Day traders

 Why Choose SMC Precision AI?

Unlike traditional indicators, this tool blends Smart Money Theory with adaptive AI logic, offering an unmatched combination of market structure insight and precision signal generation. Whether you're spotting liquidity grabs or hunting for reversal plays, SMC Precision AI puts institutional power in your hands.


What’s Included:
MT5 indicator file (.ex5)

Quick-start guide PDF

Recommended EA and confluence strategy setup

Lifetime updates

 Note: For best performance, use on major timeframes (15M, 1H, 4H, Daily) and combine with volume-based confirmations.

 Still have questions? Contact us before purchase

VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
지표
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Forex Volume MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Forex Volume은 통화쌍의 매수 및 매도 거래량을 컬러 히스토그램 형태로 표시합니다. 거래량은 자산에 대한 매수 및 매도 거래로 구성됩니다. FX 시장에서: 매수량이 매도량보다 많으면 해당 통화쌍의 가격은 상승하는 경향이 있습니다. 매도량이 매수량보다 많으면 해당 통화쌍의 가격은 하락하는 경향이 있습니다. 주요 기능 틱 볼륨 데이터를 활용하여 나쁜 거래를 피할 수 있습니다. 시장 내 큰 자금을 움직이는 플레이어의 방향에 따라 거래할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. Metatrader의 모든 알림 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 틱 볼륨 활용하기 기타 시장과 달리, 현물 외환 시장은 중앙 집중식이 아니기 때문에 개인 트레이더가 실제 볼륨 데이터를 얻는 것은 매우 어렵습니다. 2011년 베테랑 외환 트레이더 Caspar Marney가 발표한 연구에서는 틱 볼륨과 실제 거래량 사이에 높은 정확도와 상관관계가 있다고 결론지었습니다. 히스토그램 계산 공식 KT Forex Volume 지표
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
지표
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Bullhouse Anchored VWAP
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
지표
Anchored VWAP Indicator Track the true market consensus price from any point on the chart. This Anchored VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator allows you to anchor the calculation to any candle — highs, lows, breakouts, or key events — offering precise control to identify institutional interest levels. Follow buyer or seller pressure in real-time Add multiple anchors to track various key points of interest simultaneously Ideal for professional and institutional-level analysis
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume Profile Density V2.40 가격 수준별 거래량 분포를 표시하여 기관 투자자의 관심 구간을 보여줍니다. 시간 기반 거래량과 달리, 실제 거래가 집중된 위치를 보여줍니다. 기본 원리: 수평 막대 = 가격별 거래량 막대가 길수록 거래량이 많음 빨간 구간 = 주요 지지 / 저항 구간 주요 사용 목적: 실제 지지선과 저항선 식별 POC (Point of Control) 확인 가치 영역 (총 거래량의 70%) 설정 낮은 거래량 구간을 손절 / 목표 지점으로 활용 색상 코드: 파란색 = 낮은 거래량 (빠른 이동 구간) 노란색 = 중간 거래량 (균형 구간) 빨간색 = 높은 거래량 (기관 매매 구간) 트레이딩 전략: 빨간 구간 반등 시 매수 VAH 또는 빨간 구간 저항 시 매도 거래량 동반 POC 돌파 시 진입 POC 회귀 시 재진입 파란 구간을 목표로 설정 설정: 초보자: 1.0 / 100% / 1.0 스캘핑: 0.5 / 200% / 0.5 스윙: 2.0 / 50% / 1
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Anchored VWAP indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
4.82 (11)
지표
Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 – Professional Volume Weighted Price Tool The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MT5 provides an advanced and flexible way to calculate the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) starting from any selected candle or event point. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset daily, this version allows you to anchor VWAP to any moment, giving traders institutional-level precision for volume analysis , fair value discovery , and trend confirmation . Try the Candle Movem
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
지표
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
지표
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
지표
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
지표
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
UT Alart Bot
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
지표
To get access to MT4 version please click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055&nbsp ; - This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator". - You can message in private chat for further changes you need. Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator . #property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link " https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home " #property versio
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
지표
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
지표
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Z Score Plus MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
지표
In finance, Z Scores are measures of the variability of an observation and can be used by traders to help determine market volatility. Z scores tell Traders whether a score is typical for a specified dataset or is atypical. Z scores also enable analysts to adapt scores from multiple datasets to make scores that can be more accurately compared to each other. # In practice, we have the ZScore with zero point and oscillations between 2 and 3 for ultra high high points and oscillations between -2 an
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
지표
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
Candle Volume Strength MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
지표
Candle Volume Strength는 매수자와 매도자 간의 진행 중인 전투에 대한 통찰력을 제공하는 고급 볼륨 분석 지표입니다. 실시간 볼륨 변화를 계산하고 시각화하여 트레이더가 브레이크아웃, 트렌드, 리트레이스먼트 및 반전을 더 정확하게 확인할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 주요 특징: 거래량 기반 확인 –   이 지표는 틱 거래량 변화를 모니터링하고 매수자와 매도자 간에 시장 지배력이 변할 때 경고합니다. 추세 및 돌파 검증 –   거래량 분포를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장 추세와 돌파 신호의 강도를 확인할 수 있습니다. 반전 및 되돌림 감지 –   볼륨 패턴은 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 전환점을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지원 및 저항에 대한 통찰력 –   주요 수준 근처에서 거래량이 증가하면 신뢰성에 대한 확신이 커집니다. 간단하고 효과적인 시각화 –   쉽게 해석할 수 있도록 매수 및 매도 강도를 히스토그램 막대로 표시합니다. 캔들 볼륨 강도는 거래자가 볼륨 분석을 활용하여
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
지표
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Heatmap Volume Profile
Olexandr Savchuk
3.5 (2)
지표
A Heatmap with a Volume Profile is like a thermal imager or x-ray machine. It will help you to estimate the relative distribution of volume during the price movement and to understand  the relationship between volume and price. Indicator Volume Profile "Volumos Maxima" is a powerful tool for analyzing this relationship. After simple experimentation with heatmap, you can find that each trading instrument has its own “ characteristic ” way of distributing volume. And this will help you to make a b
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
지표
The indicator automatically calculates the level and   real volume       Point of control, and also displays the market profile for an array of candles, within the boundaries of a rectangle. If your strategy is based on taking profit on a rebound from price accumulations,   the Range profile indicator will become the main tool in scalping trading. Point of control is calculated based on the total volume for each tick or minute candles, depending on the settings and trading timeframe. In the abse
Anchored VWAP plus
Jesper Christensen
지표
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (7)
지표
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
지표
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
메타트레이더용 거래량 프로필 인디케이터로 거래량 분석의 힘을 발견하세요!   /   MT4 버전 기본 거래량 프로필은 거래를 최적화하려는 수동 트레이더를 위해 특별히 설계된 지표입니다. 거래량 프로필 인디케이터는 시장 움직임을 더 잘 이해하고자 하는 진지한 트레이더에게 필수적인 도구입니다. 혁신적인 솔루션을 사용하면 거래량이 가격별로 어떻게 분포되어 있는지 명확하고 간결하게 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 지지 및 저항 수준, 누적 및 분포 영역, 주요 제어 지점과 같은 주요 관심 영역을 식별할 수 있습니다. 특정 날짜의 거래량을 나타내는 일반 거래량 표시기와 달리 기본 거래량 프로필은 특정 가격의 거래량을 보여줍니다.  이 인디케이터는 직관적이고 사용자 지정 가능한 인터페이스를 갖추고 있어 거래 선호도에 맞게 조정할 수 있습니다. 특징 가격 차트에 거래량 프로필을 명확하게 표시합니다. 거래량이 많은 영역과 적은 영역을 빠르게 식별합니다. 트레이딩 스타일에 맞게 색상과 스타
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
지표
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Maquina Trader Tendencia
Fabio Rodrigues Araujo
지표
Máquina Trader Tendência Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations on the Mini Index and the Mini Dollar!!! Operational Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!!! Enter the operation after closing the first color block!!! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!!! Can be used on any chart!!! Editable colors and period!!!
Price Volume Distribution MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
지표
Price Volume Distribution 가격 수준별 거래량 분포를 분석하는 Volume Profile 지표. MT5용 POC, Value Area, 거래량 급등 및 존 기반 신호 필터링을 표시합니다. 개요 Price Volume Distribution은 MetaTrader 5용 거래량 분석 지표입니다. M1 타임프레임 데이터를 사용하여 가격 수준별 거래량 분포를 계산하고 표시하며, 히스토그램 바와 참조선을 통해 시각적 표현을 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 지표가 식별하는 항목: - Point of Control (POC): 가장 높은 거래량의 가격 수준 - Value Area High/Low (VAH/VAL): 거래량의 70%를 포함하는 가격 범위 - 거래량 급등: 비정상적으로 높은 활동의 가격 수준 - 거래량 집중에 기반한 지지 및 저항 존 프로파일 모드 세 가지 계산 모드 제공: 1. 세션 모드:
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
지표
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
지표
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.91 (79)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
지표
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
지표
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.5 (8)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
지표
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
지표
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업 알림, 사운드 알림, 푸시 알림 포함 EA 통합 가능 (버퍼 출력 제공),
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $598 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies. Set File attached for Version V4.22 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
4.8 (5)
Experts
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free - Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check - Already Sold Over 10 Copies (For Backtest Use Everytick mode only) BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY - Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - (Note Set file is attached in comment- Use it for live/demo trading)- Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test. Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $98 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fully automated AI-driven trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $300 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot-  Next 5 copies available for $98, next price $300 Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in C
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Next 10 copies available for $498.  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Experts
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Upgraded Version V80 as on Date 23 Dec 2025_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!! Price is limited to 1st 10 Copies Only - For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only  - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market - Anywhere else it's fake & it won't work as my REAL EA Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth ra
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. Next Price $1500, Hurry up buy now, Limited Copies available! It uses a com
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
지표
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Joan Rosario
242
Joan Rosario 2026.01.11 04:21 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Vyom Tekriwal
2512
개발자의 답변 Vyom Tekriwal 2026.01.11 04:39
much love!! Good Luck with trading brother!!
리뷰 답변