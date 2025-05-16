SMC Precision AI Buy Sell Indicator

SMC Precision AI – Institutional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Unlock the edge of institutional trading with SMC Precision AI – an advanced AI-powered Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator built for serious traders who want precision, clarity, and high-probability trade setups.

Key Features:Smart Money Concepts (SMC) – Identifies key liquidity zones, order blocks, mitigation zones, and market structure shifts used by institutions.

AI-Powered Signals – Enhanced by real-time AI logic to adapt to changing market conditions with 90%+ accuracy in backtests.

 Multi-Timeframe Analysis – See real-time trend status from 1M to Monthly in a clean visual table.

Dynamic Market Structure Zones – Auto-plots buy/sell pressure zones with high precision and shaded visualization.

KT QQE MTF + Custom Oscillators – Integrated oscillator and momentum indicators for confluence confirmation.

 Signal Clarity – Get clear Buy/Sell alerts with minimal noise using our AI filtering model.

 Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Integrates easily into automated or semi-automated trading strategies.

 Built for All Market Types:
Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Indices: US30 (Dow Jones), NAS100, S&P 500

Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Commodities: Gold (XAUUSD), Oil (WTI/Brent)

 Ideal For:
Institutional-style traders

Algorithmic and EA developers

Prop firm and funded account traders

Scalpers, Swing traders, and Day traders

 Why Choose SMC Precision AI?

Unlike traditional indicators, this tool blends Smart Money Theory with adaptive AI logic, offering an unmatched combination of market structure insight and precision signal generation. Whether you're spotting liquidity grabs or hunting for reversal plays, SMC Precision AI puts institutional power in your hands.


What’s Included:
MT5 indicator file (.ex5)

Quick-start guide PDF

Recommended EA and confluence strategy setup

Lifetime updates

 Note: For best performance, use on major timeframes (15M, 1H, 4H, Daily) and combine with volume-based confirmations.

 Still have questions? Contact us before purchase

Produits recommandés
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicateurs
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Forex Volume MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Forex Volume affiche le volume d'achat et de vente d'une paire de devises sous forme d'histogramme coloré. Le volume est composé des transactions d'achat et de vente sur un actif. Sur le marché des changes (Forex) : Si le volume d'achat dépasse le volume de vente, le prix de la paire de devises augmente. Si le volume de vente dépasse le volume d'achat, le prix de la paire de devises diminue. Fonctionnalités Évitez les mauvaises transactions en les confirmant avec les données de volume par ti
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicateurs
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Bullhouse Anchored VWAP
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicateurs
Anchored VWAP Indicator Track the true market consensus price from any point on the chart. This Anchored VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator allows you to anchor the calculation to any candle — highs, lows, breakouts, or key events — offering precise control to identify institutional interest levels. Follow buyer or seller pressure in real-time Add multiple anchors to track various key points of interest simultaneously Ideal for professional and institutional-level analysis
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Affiche la répartition du volume par niveau de prix, mettant en évidence les zones d’intérêt institutionnel. Contrairement au volume classique, il montre où le volume s’est réellement concentré. Principe : Barres horizontales = volume échangé à chaque prix Barre plus longue → volume plus élevé Zones rouges = supports et résistances majeurs Utilisation principale : Identifier les zones de support/résistance réelles Déterminer le POC (Point of Control) Définir la Value
FREE
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
The   Real Flow Defense Levels   indicator is a proprietary tool designed to identify and plot   significant, high-conviction price zones   directly onto your main trading chart. It uses a dynamic, volume-based analysis to determine where the market has previously demonstrated the   strongest defense or concentration of activity . These plotted lines serve as   dynamic support and resistance levels , highlighting the prices where major participants are most likely to enter or defend their positi
Anchored VWAP indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
4.82 (11)
Indicateurs
Indicateur Anchored VWAP pour MetaTrader 5 – Outil professionnel d’analyse du volume L’ indicateur Anchored VWAP pour MT5 permet de calculer le Prix Moyen Pondéré par le Volume (VWAP) à partir de n’importe quelle bougie choisie. Contrairement au VWAP standard qui redémarre chaque jour, cette version permet de l’ancrer à tout moment, offrant une analyse précise des zones de valeur et des tendances institutionnelles. Caractéristiques principales Ancrage flexible du VWAP à partir de n’importe quell
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicateurs
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicateurs
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Automatic Vwap Midas
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The 3 Automatic Vwap (Midas) Indicator can be used for Price and Volume studyers to map the movement of market drivers. It automatically plots 3 Vwaps, two of which are dynamic and will be updated throughout the day if new highs or new lows emerge. The third Vwap is daily and can help if the trend is up or down. Also, an auxiliary indicator that plots (also dynamic) points of interest with OHLC prices (Open, High and Low of the current day and Close of the previous day) was inserted. Success and
UT Alart Bot
Menaka Sachin Thorat
5 (3)
Indicateurs
To get access to MT4 version please click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130055&nbsp ; - This is the exact conversion from TradingView: "Ut Alart Bot Indicator". - You can message in private chat for further changes you need. Here is the source code of a simple Expert Advisor operating based on signals from Ut Bot Indicator . #property copyright "This EA is only education purpose only use it ur own risk" #property link " https://sites.google.com/view/automationfx/home " #property versio
FREE
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicateurs
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Z Score Plus MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
En finance, les scores Z sont des mesures de la variabilité d'une observation et peuvent être utilisés par les traders pour aider à déterminer la volatilité du marché. Les scores Z indiquent aux commerçants si un score est typique pour un ensemble de données spécifié ou est atypique. Les scores Z permettent également aux analystes d'adapter les scores de plusieurs ensembles de données pour créer des scores qui peuvent être comparés plus précisément les uns aux autres. # En pratique, on a le ZSco
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicateurs
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
Candle Volume Strength MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicateurs
Candle Volume Strength est un indicateur d'analyse de volume avancé qui fournit des informations sur la bataille en cours entre acheteurs et vendeurs. Il calcule et visualise les variations de volume en temps réel, aidant les traders à confirmer les cassures, les tendances, les retracements et les inversions avec une plus grande précision. Caractéristiques principales : Confirmation basée sur le volume –   L'indicateur surveille les changements de volume des ticks et alerte lorsque le pouvoir
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Indicateurs
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
Heatmap Volume Profile
Olexandr Savchuk
3.5 (2)
Indicateurs
A Heatmap with a Volume Profile is like a thermal imager or x-ray machine. It will help you to estimate the relative distribution of volume during the price movement and to understand  the relationship between volume and price. Indicator Volume Profile "Volumos Maxima" is a powerful tool for analyzing this relationship. After simple experimentation with heatmap, you can find that each trading instrument has its own “ characteristic ” way of distributing volume. And this will help you to make a b
Range profile
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicateurs
The indicator automatically calculates the level and   real volume       Point of control, and also displays the market profile for an array of candles, within the boundaries of a rectangle. If your strategy is based on taking profit on a rebound from price accumulations,   the Range profile indicator will become the main tool in scalping trading. Point of control is calculated based on the total volume for each tick or minute candles, depending on the settings and trading timeframe. In the abse
Anchored VWAP plus
Jesper Christensen
Indicateurs
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicateurs
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Découvrez la puissance de l'analyse des volumes avec notre indicateur de profil de volume pour Metatrader !   /   Version MT4 Basic Volume Profile est un indicateur spécialement conçu pour les traders manuels qui cherchent à optimiser leur trading. L'indicateur Volume Profile est un outil essentiel pour tout trader sérieux cherchant à mieux comprendre le comportement du marché. Grâce à notre solution innovante, vous pouvez visualiser de manière claire et concise la manière dont le volume des t
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Maquina Trader Tendencia
Fabio Rodrigues Araujo
Indicateurs
Máquina Trader Tendência Count on our trend tracker to carry out your operations on the Mini Index and the Mini Dollar!!! Operational Green is BUY and Pink is SELL!!! Enter the operation after closing the first color block!!! Developed and Tested on the 5 or 15 minute Chart for Mini Index and Mini Dollar!!! Can be used on any chart!!! Editable colors and period!!!
Price Volume Distribution MT5
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicateurs
Price Volume Distribution Indicateur Volume Profile analysant la distribution du volume de trading par niveau de prix. Affiche POC, Value Area, pics de volume et filtrage de signaux base sur les zones pour MT5. Apercu Price Volume Distribution est un indicateur d'analyse de volume pour MetaTrader 5. Il calcule et affiche la distribution du volume sur les niveaux de prix en utilisant les donnees du timeframe M1, fournissant une representation visuelle par des barres d'histogramme et des lignes
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicateurs
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
Indicateurs
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.91 (79)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Power Candles – Signaux d’entrée basés sur la force pour tous les marchés Power Candles intègre l’analyse de force éprouvée de Stein Investments directement dans le graphique des prix. Au lieu de réagir uniquement au prix, chaque bougie est colorée en fonction de la force réelle du marché, ce qui permet d’identifier instantanément les phases de momentum, l’accélération de la force et les transitions de tendance propres. Une logique unique pour tous les marchés Power Candles fonctionne automatiqu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Smart Stop Indicator – Précision intelligente du stop-loss directement sur votre graphique Présentation Smart Stop Indicator est la solution idéale pour les traders qui souhaitent placer leur stop-loss de manière claire et méthodique, sans deviner ni suivre leur intuition. Cet outil combine la logique classique de price action (succession de plus hauts et de plus bas) avec une reconnaissance moderne des cassures pour identifier le prochain niveau de stop réellement logique. Que le marché soit
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.5 (8)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro est un indicateur professionnel pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée et à gérer les risques de manière efficace. L'indicateur fournit un ensemble d'outils d'analyse complet comprenant un système de détection de signaux, une gestion automatique Entry/SL/TP, une analyse de volume et des statistiques de performance en temps réel. Guide d'utilisation pour comprendre le système   |   Guide d'utilisation pour d'autres langues FONCT
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicateurs
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SuperScalp Pro – Système d’indicateur de scalping avancé multi-filtres SuperScalp Pro est un système d’indicateur de scalping avancé qui combine le Supertrend classique avec plusieurs filtres de confirmation intelligents. L’indicateur fonctionne efficacement sur toutes les unités de temps de M1 à H4 et est particulièrement adapté à XAUUSD, BTCUSD et aux principales paires Forex. Il peut être utilisé comme système autonome ou intégré de manière flexible dans des stratégies de trading existantes.
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements directionnels forts soutenus par un véritable momentum. Ce système   ne cherche pas à prédire les s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicateurs
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicateurs
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $598 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies. Set File attached for Version V4.22 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
4.8 (5)
Experts
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price! (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free - Back-test Video Uploaded- Everytick Mode Used- Must Check - Already Sold Over 10 Copies (For Backtest Use Everytick mode only) BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY - Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - (Note Set file is attached in comment- Use it for live/demo trading)- Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test. Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $98 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fully automated AI-driven trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M5 time- For Back test Use 1 Mint OHLC Mode Upgraded with Best AI & Neural Network Features for Higher Accuracy in BTCUSD Trading- MUST BUY THIS PROFITABLE AI ROBOT!!  - Upgraded version Date 22Dec 2025 Introducing Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-maki
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC AI Advanced for EURUSD and US30 Trading MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for trading EURUSD and US30 (Dow Jones) pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA is based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), artificial intelligence, and advanced price action analysis, offering high-probability trade entries with effective risk management.  (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest) It is optimized for intraday and short-term trading on M15 and H1 timeframes. The EA
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase. Hurry up Price is limited to 1st 10 copies only, PRICE WILL BE INCREASE to $300 soon, buy now!!   Note- We are giving 50-100% Money Back Refund Guarantee if not satisfied with result using our bot-  Next 5 copies available for $98, next price $300 Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in C
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Next 10 copies available for $498.  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
Gann AI Indicator MT5 for Bitcoin Manual Trading is a precision-engineered tool designed to help traders identify high-probability trend entries and exits on Bitcoin pairs. Leveraging advanced Gann methodologies combined with AI-enhanced algorithms, this indicator is optimized for manual trading strategies that seek to capture significant market moves with clarity and confidence. The indicator dynamically plots directional signals and adaptive trend lines to highlight potential reversals and tre
FREE
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Experts
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 Precision Trading Powered by AI, Fibonacci, and Market Logic - Note Set file for BTCUSD is attached in Comment Section Introducing SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4 — a next-generation Expert Advisor built to trade Bitcoin/BTCUSD and XAUUSD/Gold with intelligent precision, using a unique blend of technical mastery and AI-driven decision-making. This EA is engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, discipline, and consistency in every trade. This Expert Ad
SMC Hacker AI for Bitcoin Trading MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
SMC Hacker AI MT5 – Bitcoin Smart Trading Automation Powered by Smart Money Concepts and VWAP AI Intelligence This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using: Pattern recognition based on historical data Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing Th
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Upgraded Version V80 as on Date 23 Dec 2025_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!! Price is limited to 1st 10 Copies Only - For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only  - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market - Anywhere else it's fake & it won't work as my REAL EA Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth ra
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
AI Driven US30 Index Trading Bot for MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for intraday trading on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. (Note_SET FILE IS ATTACHED IN COMMENT) The EA intelligently identifies high-probability trade setups using dynamic price action and built-in adaptive logic. Key features: Optimized for US30 index (works best on M15 and M30 timeframes) Smart position management with customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Adaptive entry and exit
Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping. Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test. Next Price $1500, Hurry up buy now, Limited Copies available! It uses a com
Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets. This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Currency Sniper AI Bot MT4 Vyom is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to target consistent opportunities across major currency pairs using AI-assisted logic and sniper-style trade entries. This automated trading system is built for traders seeking consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and low-drawdown results. It uses advanced technical filters, trend identification, and volatility assessment to generate high-probability trades during active market hours. Developed wit
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Forex Machine AI Bot MT4     (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K) Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing. It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market cond
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4 (1)
Experts
BTC Pro Quantum Arbitrage AI MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor built for precision arbitrage trading. It uses advanced AI algorithms to identify inefficiencies in price movements and execute rapid trades with high accuracy. Optimized for volatile assets, the EA performs best on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging market momentum and price disparities. Designed for the H1 timeframe, it adapts to changing market conditions and delivers consistent performance with minimal user interventio
Dow Jones Rocket EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Experts
US30 Power EA MT5 – Built for Precision, Profitability, and Prop Firm Readiness At Trade Smarter, we understand that effective trading relies on precision and insight. Our dedicated team has developed an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that specializes in trading the US30 Index, Gold, and Bitcoin, boasting an impressive accuracy and win rate of 80 percent and above. We have integrated advanced AI technology with proven trading strategies to deliver optimal performance. Our Expert Advisor utilize
SureShot EURUSD and Gold AI for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
SureShot AI – EURUSD GBPUSD and Gold Expert Advisor for MT5 - Suitable for Prop Firm Powered by Intelligent Signal Processing and Dynamic Risk Management (Note- Price will be hiked to $700/copy. Limited to 10 copies. Hurry up, buy now! )  Unlock the power of precision trading with SureShot AI, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD) using advanced technical indicators, adaptive strategies, and intelligent risk control systems. This Expert Advisor
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 VYOM
Vyom Tekriwal
Indicateurs
Reversal AI Alpha Trend Indicator MT5 Reversal AI Alpha Trend is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability reversal zones using advanced AI-based pattern recognition and market structure analysis. This tool combines smart logic with real-time confirmation to help traders identify optimal entry points before major market turns. Whether you're trading volatile instruments like BTCUSD, US30, NASDAQ , or safer assets like Gold and major currency pairs , this indicator ada
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Filtrer:
Joan Rosario
242
Joan Rosario 2026.01.11 04:21 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Vyom Tekriwal
2512
Réponse du développeur Vyom Tekriwal 2026.01.11 04:39
much love!! Good Luck with trading brother!!
Répondre à l'avis