Kurobot MT5

Kurobot MT5 draws its strength from the deep principles of Bushido. This highly trained EA silently and patiently waits for the market to leave itself exposed, then swiftly strikes with power and precision, providing you with solid trading performance while maintaining easy configuration. The Dojo where Kurobot has been assembled in an ancient school of black Expert Advisors, based on a reliable system of Moving Averages that reveals entry points even in fast-paced trading like scalping. Victory over the market is achieved through reversal signals from an RSI oscillator or a profit target set by Risk-to-Reward ratio. This powerful attack style is coupled with effective defense techniques such as Stop Loss or Trailing Stop Loss to minimize reaction time, position-holding, and drawdown.


This Expert Advisor has proven effective on Forex majors and can also be configured for other symbols. In any case you need to disregard the default inputs and do your own testing in MetaTrader to find optimal configuration.

Features of Kurobot MT5

  • Simple trading logic
  • Easy setup
  • Low drawdown
  • Minimal position holding
  • Dynamic sizing
  • Automatic profit target
  • Trailing Stop Loss
  • Spread check
  • Time-based trading
  • Long, short or both

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: Forex majors
  • Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1

Account Requirements

  • Type: netting/hedging
  • Min. Deposit: $100

Settings of Kurobot MT5

Trade Management

  • Trading Capital (units)
    Fixed capital allocated for trading.
  • Size (% of Trading Capital)
    Percent of trading capital used to open positions.
  • Length of Fast/Slow MA
    Back bars of Moving Averages used to calculate entries. Adjust these values basing on instrument and timeframe.
  • Length of Filter MA (0 disabled)
    Back bars of Moving Average used to filter entries.
  • Long/Short Positions
    Enable long positions, short positions, or both.

Profit Management

  • RSI Period
    Length of RSI indicator used for reversal signals. This method of targeting profit is ignored when R/R based TP is enabled (see Risk Management section below).
  • RSI Overbought/Oversold
    Thresholds of RSI indicator.

Risk Management

  • Resize on Volatility
    Automatically adjust position sizing based on current volatility.
  • SL Distance (price %)
    Distance of Stop Loss from entry. This value is taken into account also when calculating Trailing Stop Loss.
  • R/R based TP (0 disabled)
    Risk to Reward ratio to be applied for fixed Take Profit. When greater than zero, this settings overrides automatic exits on reversal signals provided by the RSI indicator (see Profit Management section above).
  • TSL distance (0 disabled)
    Price % distance of Trailing Stop Loss from current Bid/Ask.
  • TSL Trigger (% of price)
    Price % profit from which the Trailing Stop Loss is activated.
  • Min. TSL step (% of price)
    Minimum step required to move the Stop Loss in the profitable direction.
  • Max spread points (0 disabled)
    Maximum spread points allowed to open positions.

Other Settings

  • Show elements on chart
    Enable appereance of signals and indicators on chart.
  • Use No Trading Timeframe
    Enable daily time range in which opening positions is disabled.
  • No trading start hour (0-23)
    Start hour of No Trading time range.
  • No trading start minutes (0-59)
    Start minutes of No Trading time range.
  • No trading end hour (0-23)
    End hour of No Trading time range.
  • No trading end minutes (0-59)
    End minutes of No Trading time range.
  • Magic Number
    A number of your choice to identify trades of different EAs.


For any inquiry feel free to use my internal chat channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mcsportplus

Please note that losing money in trading is part of the process, and aggressive configurations can potentially wipe out your account. Always remember to only risk money you can afford to lose—this is one of the golden rules of trading, whether manual or algorithmic. Expert Advisors are powerful tools, but they are not magic; do not rely on them blindly, as past performance does not guarantee future results.


Önerilen ürünler
Frank
Alexej Grebyonkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multifunctional universal trading system . Suitable for all Forex and Crypto markets. .set files are updated weekly, published on our site. ----   Frank.ex5 [FOR OPTIMIZATION], fast engine for optimization of TS_DayTrader Trading System. Designed specifically for high-speed optimization in MT5 Tester. Parameters(.set files) for Frank.ex5 and FrankPro.ex5 are interchangeable.   Supports hedging accounting systems (successfully tested with netting accounting system as well), multiple timefram
GBPCrasher
Marco Resseghini
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPCrasher'ı keşfedin: Forex piyasasında işlemlerinizi dikkat ve stratejiyle optimize etmek isteyenler için tasarlanmış bot! GBPCrasher, M15 zaman diliminde GBP piyasasında işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilen algoritmik bir ticaret botudur. Uzun vadede otomatik bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmış olup, piyasadaki dalgalanmaları temkinli bir yaklaşımla ve sermayenin istikrarlı büyümesine odaklanarak kullanmayı amaçlamaktadır. M15 zaman diliminde çalışan gelişmiş teknik analizlere dayalı strateji. Da
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
DYJ Williams Percent Range MT5
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The  DYJ Williams Percent Range  is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and  Williams' Percent Range  indicators. The Indicator values ranging between -80% and -100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between -0% and -20% indicate that the market is overbought.  Input Parameters  WPR  settings InpSpread = 50 -- When the spread is greater than or equal to 50, the signal is ignor
Trader Dynamic Index
Mohamed Jalloh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Core Features and Filters TDI (Traders Dynamic Index)  The EA computes the TDI using selectable candle types: Japanese, Heikin Ashi, or both. It calculates the TDI’s green (price MA), red (signal MA), and yellow (baseline) lines, along with Bollinger Bands using a custom standard deviation value. Multiple Filters for Trade Signals Baseline Filter : Trades are filtered based on the TDI baseline value. Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) Filter : Optionally restricts trades to those above/below the cloud. Tren
Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5
Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
Yardımcı programlar
BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies After that, the price will be raised to $299. MT5 -Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization  . - Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power . -Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a curren
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Gangorra Risk EURUSD
Willian Roberto Silva Klafke
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk Açıklaması EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk – M30 karşı trend robotu, konfluans filtreleri ve % risk yönetimi ile Genel Bakış EURUSD_Gangorra_Risk , EURUSD M30 için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir mean-reversion (karşı trend) EA ’dır (parametre ayarları ile diğer pariteler/ZF’lerde de kullanılabilir). Fiyatın destek/direnç bölgelerine (Donchian/Bollinger) yaklaşmasını veya dokunmasını algılar ve girişleri ayarlanabilir konfluanslarla (RSI, EMA’ya ATR bazlı uzaklık, H1 karşı trend filtres
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
TradeFocus
Kia Alipour Moradi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Focus, hızlı ve yavaş hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini tanımlar ve trend dönüşleri ile piyasa yönündeki değişikliklerden yararlanmanızı sağlar. Minimal girdilerle, erken trend değişimlerini verimli bir şekilde yakalamanıza yardımcı olur. Trade Focus, özellikle prop firmaları gibi zorlu ortamlarda belirli ticaret hedeflerini karşılamayı amaçlayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmıştır. Günlük kâr ve zarar hedefleri ve gelişmiş risk yönetimi ayarları gibi stratejik araçlar sunarak, firmanın belirle
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyın EMA CrossPro EA ile; trendli piyasalarda karları maksimize etmek için tasarlanmış, sofistike ama kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman. Bu EA, güçlü piyasa trendlerini hassasiyetle ve verimlilikle tespit etmek ve bunlardan faydalanmak için Üssel Hareketli Ortalama (EMA) gücünü kullanır. EMA CrossPro EA'nın mantığı: Alış sinyali: EA, Hızlı EMA'nın Yavaş EMA'nın üzerine çıkmasıyla bir alış işlemi başlatır ve bu, potansiyel bir yükseliş trendinin başlangıcını
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Combination EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Combination EA MT5 is a simple Expert Advisor based on Combination MT5 custom Indicator. The Indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore you don't need it as a separate tool for the EA to operate. Combination MT5 custom Indicator is based on Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR), both are set to their default values. If you wish, you can download Combination MT5 custom Indicator for free from my   product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows  : Magic
ICT Silver Bullet Master
Angel Claude Charles Geoffroy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Of course! Here is the English translation of your trading algorithm description: --- ### Silver Bullet ICT Trading Robot Description **Discover a new era of trading with our automated trading robot, based on the renowned Silver Bullet strategy by ICT (Inner Circle Trader).** #### **Why Choose Our Trading Robot?** 1. **Proven Performance**: The Silver Bullet strategy by ICT is recognized for its consistent results and ability to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Our trading
Panthers Traders
Jordi Marco San Bartolome
Uzman Danışmanlar
Panthers Traders presents the new Expert Advisor "MRK TRADER", a robot for Forex, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies. This expert advisor works hedge strategies, has different variables to configure each other, works as a work tool or as a 100% automatic expert advisor, if you do not have experience, for your greater profitability, get in touch by private and I will explain your different variables and how to apply them in different assets, I recommend watching the videos of the YouTube
Gold Trend Guard
Varachat Numchaisri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Guard , XAUUSD M15 için tasarlanmış sade bir trend EA’sıdır. Yön için EMA hızlı/yavaş kullanır; ATR tabanlı SL/TP ve ATR trailing ile işlemleri korur. Grid yok. Martingale yok. Mum başına en fazla 1 emir. Özellikler Trend: EMA fast vs slow Risk: ATR SL/TP/Trailing Mum başına 1 emir (netting), spread filtresi, hızlı EMA tersinde erken çıkış Hazır ayarlar: Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive Temiz kod, optimize etmesi kolay Öneriler Sembol: XAUUSD • Zaman dilimi: M15 • Maks. spread: ≤
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Fake out strategy
Julian Gonzalez Conde
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisor finds and operates the Fake out pattern, the search algorithm and its management can be adjusted from the Bot's configuration parameters.  Features: - Designed to operate with any type of asset. - It is possible to set the time range in which the expert advisor will operate. - Trailing stop managed internally by the algorithm. - Partial position closing (partial profit taking), when the price has moved in favour of the position. - Take profit automatically adjusted by t
QFL for Crypto and Forex
German Mazzaferro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on the most famous QFL strategy (a DCA strategy), this bot combines new entry techniques and many characteristics of the famous QFL strategy. Recommend to backtest everything before you go live. Original setup is for BTCUSD M15 and you need 10k usd on real account or 100 usd in CENT account in ROBOFOREX.  (read below how to create setups for XAG, XAU and others) Please preserve Quantity 1 , 2 ,3 and 4 in relation with EarnTarget. Multiply or divide this values all with the same factor to a
EMA Retrace
Jerome Osa
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA Retrace Strategy Overview The   EMA Crossover Pro EA   is a sophisticated MQL5 trading robot that combines   trend-following   principles with   advanced risk management   to execute automated trades based on Exponential Moving Average crossovers with multiple confirmation filters. Core Trading Logic EMA Crossover System Dual EMA Configuration : Fast EMA (6-period) : Quick trend detection Slow EMA (15-period) : Overall trend direction Trend Alignment : Trades only in the direction of t
Fx Trader
NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
Uzman Danışmanlar
If you're looking to try out a stable trend trading EA, the FxTrader is a great option to consider. This robot was developed with stability in mind, making it an ideal choice for traders who want try out a robot that is more focused on stability. Additionally, as the developer of the FxTrader, I can offer you a range of presets that are optimized for different trading styles and risk levels. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, you can find a preset that you can try out accordin
Volatility Trade Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Uzman Danışmanlar
Volatility Trade Master (EA) – The Ultimate Trading Solution for Volatile Markets Unlock the power of volatility with the Volatility Trade Master Expert Advisor (EA) , an advanced trading tool designed to expertly navigate the fast-paced, unpredictable markets of the Volatility Indices on Deriv Broker . Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA is the perfect companion for maximizing opportunities in high-volatility environments. The EA uses a strategy that has been in the m
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
Sakura EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.73 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are available here:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. SAKURA Expert Advisor is a classic trading system with breaking through certain trend
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Awmm Scalper Mt5
Pankaj Kapadia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Future of Ea: We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area. Using of Ea: Indicator settings is ou
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (320)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Remstone
Remstone
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets 24H discount : $1,750  instead of $2,000 The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.17 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.83 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 2 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.58 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.36 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yöneti
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Canlı İşlem MT5 -
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: Goldbot One satın alın ve 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin!! (2 ticaret hesabı için) KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın LIVE SIGNAL Altın piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir ticaret robotu olan   Goldbot One'ı   tanıtıyoruz .   Breakout trading'e odaklanan Goldbot One, hem destek hem de direnç seviyelerini kullanarak önemli trading fırsatlarını belirle
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Worker
Massimiliano Cianci
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Worker is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades the vast majority of the times but in some cases can also cause heavy drawdown in equity and balance. This Expert Advisor
FREE
Trade Worker PRO
Massimiliano Cianci
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Worker PRO is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable over time. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades most of the times and is strengthened by a safety algorithm preventing liquidation of positions under heavy
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt