Trade Worker PRO is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable over time. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades most of the times and is strengthened by a safety algorithm preventing liquidation of positions under heavy drawdown.

This Expert Advisor has proven effective on several symbols from Forex and Crypto markets and can be configured also for other sectors. In any case you need to disregard the default inputs and do your own testing in the MetaTrader Terminal to find optimal configuration. When everything is ready start your bot and keep an eye on the DCA Risk Panel to keep DCA-related risk under control.

Features of Trade Worker PRO

Simple and straightforward trading logic



Intuitive settings for easy setup

Position sizing as percent of capital



Chart elements plotting bot activity



Evaluation of risk related to settings



Realtime monitoring of trading risk

Safety algorithm enabling set&forget

Instrument Specifications

Symbol: forex/crypto

Timeframe: M15, M30, H1, H4

Account Requirements

Type: netting/hedging



Min Deposit: $1000



Settings of Trade Worker PRO



Trade Management

Trading Capital (units)

Fixed capital allocated for trading.



Size (% of Trading Capital)

Percent of trading capital used to open positions.



Linear Regression Length

Back bars used to calculate Linear Regression. Adjust this value basing on instrument, timeframe and type of trading you are conducting. Shorter periods are more suited for intraday trading, while longer periods can be used for swing trading.



LR Upper/Lower Threshold

Define upper/lower bounds to identify overbought/oversold conditions in the Linear Regression oscillator. Higher absolute values reduce the number of signals but increase reliability.

Profit Management

DCA TP Level (% of Size)

Profit level expressed as a percent of Size parameter. This value is taken into account only when the DCA mechanism is active meaning that the trade is in drawdown (during run-up the profit level is determined dynamically by reversal signals from the Linear Regression oscillator).



Risk Management

Max Raising

A raise is a position added to the first position (main) when the trade is in drawdown. Sizing of each raise is increased by a small percent as per DCA mechanism. The value in this parameter is the maximum number of raises allowed in DCA.

Min. Raise Gap (% of price)

Minimum distance between raises expressed as price percent.



Use Safe DCA

This is the switch of the DCA Safety mechanism. When enabled it tells the EA to stop trading when the DCA is active and no longer considered safe.

MA Threshold for Safe DCA

Threshold of the Moving Average used by the DCA Safety mechanism. Trading is considered no longer safe when DCA is active and the percent difference between current and last saved Moving Average is equal or greater than this value.

Other Settings

Show elements on chart

Enable appereance of trend and reversal points on chart.



Show DCA Risk Panel

Enable/disable showing the DCA Risk Panel.



Magic Number

A number of your choice useful to identify trades between different EAs.





For any inquiry feel free to use my internal chat channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mcsportplus

