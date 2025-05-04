Gold Smart Trader

📌 Description:

GoldSmartTrader Lite is a clean and efficient trend-following EA designed for gold (XAUUSD) and adaptable to other instruments.
It enters trades when a breakout aligns with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and MACD filter.
This version includes customizable TakeProfit/StopLoss settings and supports up to 2 add-on positions per trade.

🔧 Key Features:

  • Clean breakout-based entry (with lookback period control)

  • Built-in 4H moving average trend confirmation

  • MACD signal filter (optional deactivation upon request)

  • Supports custom TP/SL in pips (or disable them by setting to 0)

  • Add-on mechanism: up to 2 additional entries per trade

  • Ultra-lightweight and optimized for fast backtesting

  • Ready for MQL5 Market compliance (no DLLs, no hidden limits)

🛠️ Input Parameters:

Parameter Description
Lots Fixed lot size for each order
Slippage Slippage tolerance in points
BreakoutBars Number of candles used to detect breakout
TakeProfitPips TakeProfit in pips (set to 0 to disable)
StopLossPips StopLoss in pips (set to 0 to disable)
MaxAddOns Max number of add-on positions per order
AddOnTriggerProfit Minimum floating profit (USD) to trigger add-on
MagicNumber Identifier for EA's own trades
DebugMode Enables log output for blocked entries/errors

📈 Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – M30, H1

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD – H1

  • Other major pairs – H1 to H4 (after testing breakout strength)

📎 Notes:

  • Set TakeProfitPips and StopLossPips according to your risk profile

  • Ensure enough historical data is loaded for 4H trend analysis

  • Can run multiple symbols simultaneously with unique MagicNumbers


Önerilen ürünler
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
EA Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products EA Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
RangeGridEA
Alessio Fabiani
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA creates a grid of equally spaced pending limit orders taking into account:  - The current price; sell-limit above / buy-limit below  - The trading range; computed by using the weekly highs and lows The EA then manages the orders while they have been executed. The logic is: IF #EXECUTED ORDERS == 2   OPEN NEW LIMIT AT THE PEN. PRICE IF #EXECUTED ORDERS > TOT - 2   RESET THE LIMIT ORDERS TO RANGE  - check the video for the full strategy at:  https://youtu.be/f_ebFsGpIZQ?si=k8IBWe4qJxpz2zjJ
FREE
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
DawnDuskDynamics MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DawnDuskDynamics EA DawnDuskDynamics is a sophisticated trading algorithm that leverages the well-known Morning Star and Evening Star candlestick patterns to identify potential market reversals. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders looking to automate their trading strategies on major currency pairs, ensuring a systematic approach to forex trading. Key Features: Trading Strategy : Utilizes the Morning Star and Evening Star patterns to determine entry points, enhancing the probability of
FREE
US30 Sniper Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Sniper Entry Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 This Expert Advisor is built for traders who prefer precision over frequent trades. It combines RSI , Bollinger Bands , and ATR to identify high-probability, low-risk entries based on real market logic. Strategy Logic This system is designed to avoid overtrading and focus only on sniper entries where conditions are aligned across: RSI : To confirm momentum exhaustion (typically oversold or overbought levels) Bollinger Bands : To detect vo
FREE
Candle Strike Basic
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Free Version Of  Candle Strike EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years. What we Got in Free Version: In this version you cannot change the Lot size anda cannot use compound feature.  The default lot size is 0.01 Real-time results can be viewed  here . Presets for EA    here  *Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.02 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ya sen onu yönetirsin ya da o seni yönetir. 2022'den beri 28.000'den fazla indirme - abartı yok, gürültü yok, indirim yok. Sadece anlayanların elinde tutarlı bir uygulama. Temel Bilgiler Sembol:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş: XAUUSD) Zaman dilimi:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş:   M5   ) Tür:   Yumuşak martingale ile ızgara tabanlı EA (varsayılan 1.5) Lot kontrolü:   Sabit lotlar için çarpanı 1,0 olarak ayarlayın Hesap türü:   ECN öneri
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Unleashed False Breakout EA
ENTWINED
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unleashed  False Breakout EA strategy trade idea is   Support & Resistance key level of price action. Price breakout  Support & Resistance  than reverse in the zone. Before execute order horizontal line will appear on the key level of  Support & Resistance .When there's open order and losses, it will automatically recover the amount of losses on the next execute order as profit. Blue (support) Pink (resistance) Timeframe: M30 H1 Currency: USDCAD EURUSD XAUUSD *Note on the input take profit in (
FREE
Close Limit Orders MT4
Hector Pacheco
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Sensitive Plant
Kun Jiao
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA 1.5 Strateji Strateji otomatik olarak piyasa yönünü belirler ve en uygun zamanlarda pozisyon açar. Belirtilen aralıktan sonra sinyal devam ederse, trendi takip etmek için çoklu giriş yapar. Önerilen Ayarlar Pozisyon açma aralığı : İşlem sıklığını kontrol eder (önerilen : 30–240 dakika). Maksimum pozisyon sayısı : Varsayılan 10. 1000 $ hesabı için : Lot büyüklüğü 0.01, aralık 60 dakika, maksimum 10 pozisyon. Otomatik Lot Hesabı Etkinleştirildiğinde : Her 10 000 $ başına lot büyüklüğü : 0
FREE
Moving Along Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Along USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON M15 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve ta
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Filtrele:
Elbakr
111
Elbakr 2025.05.19 08:58 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt