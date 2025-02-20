Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 16 Nisan 2025
This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a break-even line and a trend-following moving average displayed on the chart.
UPDATE:
Does not work at all! :-( Been on 6 charts M5 for 3 days. It draws the trend line but no trades at all.
Also author (Tom) does not respond to messages.
After TWO weeks of silence author responds and does not like my review.
His EAs have still not taken a trade (on demo with lots of capital and spread) - and he talks about community but has not said anything about where it is.
Neither actually said anything about his "community" to start off with?!?! If this is for your community - and "all the information is there"... why share an incomplete solution here!???
This could be great.... But author needs to include BT data. Details on TF, asset class, etc!
Will test on demo. :-)