US30 Sniper Scalper

Smart Sniper Entry Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who prefer precision over frequent trades.
It combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR to identify high-probability, low-risk entries based on real market logic.

🔍 Strategy Logic

This system is designed to avoid overtrading and focus only on sniper entries where conditions are aligned across:

  • RSI: To confirm momentum exhaustion (typically oversold or overbought levels)

  • Bollinger Bands: To detect volatility compression or breakout zones

  • ATR: To define smart stop-loss levels and adapt to current market volatility

No repainting indicators are used.
No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery strategies.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✔️ Works on any pair (tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

  • ✔️ Timeframes: Recommended M15, H1

  • ✔️ No martingale / no grid / no averaging

  • ✔️ Only 1 trade at a time (optional)

  • ✔️ Customizable risk management

  • ✔️ Optional trade filters (e.g., session filter, time filter)

  • ✔️ Slippage and spread protection

📊 Parameters

Parameter Description
RSI_Period RSI calculation period (default: 14)
RSI_Level_Buy RSI value to trigger buy signal (default: 30)
RSI_Level_Sell RSI value to trigger sell signal (default: 70)
BB_Period Bollinger Bands period (default: 20)
BB_Deviation BB deviation (default: 2.0)
ATR_Period ATR calculation period (default: 14)
SL_Multiplier Multiplies ATR for dynamic stop-loss
TP_Multiplier Multiplies ATR for take-profit
Lot_Size Fixed lot size or auto lot (if enabled)
Use_AutoLot Enable dynamic lot based on account balance
Risk_Percent % risk per trade (used when AutoLot is enabled)
Max_Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points
Max_Spread Maximum spread filter
Trade_Session_Filter Optional: Only trade during specific hours/sessions

📈 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: US_30.......

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1

  • Account type: ECN with low spread

  • Minimum balance: $100 (for micro lot trading)

  • Broker: Any broker with fast execution and low slippage

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is for educational and research purposes.
Forex trading involves high risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Please test on demo before using in a live environment.

💬 Support & Feedback

For any issues, customization or suggestions — feel free to send a message on MQL5 or comment below.
Let’s build better tools together.


