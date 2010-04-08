US30 Sniper Scalper

This Expert Advisor is built for traders who prefer precision over frequent trades.

It combines RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR to identify high-probability, low-risk entries based on real market logic.

🔍 Strategy Logic

This system is designed to avoid overtrading and focus only on sniper entries where conditions are aligned across:

✅ RSI : To confirm momentum exhaustion (typically oversold or overbought levels)

✅ Bollinger Bands : To detect volatility compression or breakout zones

✅ ATR: To define smart stop-loss levels and adapt to current market volatility

No repainting indicators are used.

No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery strategies.

⚙️ Key Features

✔️ Works on any pair (tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

✔️ Timeframes: Recommended M15, H1

✔️ No martingale / no grid / no averaging

✔️ Only 1 trade at a time (optional)

✔️ Customizable risk management

✔️ Optional trade filters (e.g., session filter, time filter)

✔️ Slippage and spread protection

📊 Parameters

Parameter Description RSI_Period RSI calculation period (default: 14) RSI_Level_Buy RSI value to trigger buy signal (default: 30) RSI_Level_Sell RSI value to trigger sell signal (default: 70) BB_Period Bollinger Bands period (default: 20) BB_Deviation BB deviation (default: 2.0) ATR_Period ATR calculation period (default: 14) SL_Multiplier Multiplies ATR for dynamic stop-loss TP_Multiplier Multiplies ATR for take-profit Lot_Size Fixed lot size or auto lot (if enabled) Use_AutoLot Enable dynamic lot based on account balance Risk_Percent % risk per trade (used when AutoLot is enabled) Max_Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in points Max_Spread Maximum spread filter Trade_Session_Filter Optional: Only trade during specific hours/sessions

📈 Recommended Settings

Symbol: US_30.......

Timeframe: M15 or H1

Account type: ECN with low spread

Minimum balance: $100 (for micro lot trading)

Broker: Any broker with fast execution and low slippage

⚠️ Disclaimer

This EA is for educational and research purposes.

Forex trading involves high risk and is not suitable for all investors.

Please test on demo before using in a live environment.

💬 Support & Feedback

For any issues, customization or suggestions — feel free to send a message on MQL5 or comment below.

Let’s build better tools together.



