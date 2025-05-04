Gold Smart Trader

📌 Description:

GoldSmartTrader Lite is a clean and efficient trend-following EA designed for gold (XAUUSD) and adaptable to other instruments.
It enters trades when a breakout aligns with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and MACD filter.
This version includes customizable TakeProfit/StopLoss settings and supports up to 2 add-on positions per trade.

🔧 Key Features:

  • Clean breakout-based entry (with lookback period control)

  • Built-in 4H moving average trend confirmation

  • MACD signal filter (optional deactivation upon request)

  • Supports custom TP/SL in pips (or disable them by setting to 0)

  • Add-on mechanism: up to 2 additional entries per trade

  • Ultra-lightweight and optimized for fast backtesting

  • Ready for MQL5 Market compliance (no DLLs, no hidden limits)

🛠️ Input Parameters:

Parameter Description
Lots Fixed lot size for each order
Slippage Slippage tolerance in points
BreakoutBars Number of candles used to detect breakout
TakeProfitPips TakeProfit in pips (set to 0 to disable)
StopLossPips StopLoss in pips (set to 0 to disable)
MaxAddOns Max number of add-on positions per order
AddOnTriggerProfit Minimum floating profit (USD) to trigger add-on
MagicNumber Identifier for EA's own trades
DebugMode Enables log output for blocked entries/errors

📈 Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – M30, H1

  • EURUSD, GBPUSD – H1

  • Other major pairs – H1 to H4 (after testing breakout strength)

📎 Notes:

  • Set TakeProfitPips and StopLossPips according to your risk profile

  • Ensure enough historical data is loaded for 4H trend analysis

  • Can run multiple symbols simultaneously with unique MagicNumbers


Filtro:
Elbakr
111
Elbakr 2025.05.19 08:58 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione