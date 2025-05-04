Gold Smart Trader
📌 Description:
GoldSmartTrader Lite is a clean and efficient trend-following EA designed for gold (XAUUSD) and adaptable to other instruments.
It enters trades when a breakout aligns with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and MACD filter.
This version includes customizable TakeProfit/StopLoss settings and supports up to 2 add-on positions per trade.
🔧 Key Features:
-
Clean breakout-based entry (with lookback period control)
-
Built-in 4H moving average trend confirmation
-
MACD signal filter (optional deactivation upon request)
-
Supports custom TP/SL in pips (or disable them by setting to 0)
-
Add-on mechanism: up to 2 additional entries per trade
-
Ultra-lightweight and optimized for fast backtesting
-
Ready for MQL5 Market compliance (no DLLs, no hidden limits)
🛠️ Input Parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Lots
|Fixed lot size for each order
|Slippage
|Slippage tolerance in points
|BreakoutBars
|Number of candles used to detect breakout
|TakeProfitPips
|TakeProfit in pips (set to 0 to disable)
|StopLossPips
|StopLoss in pips (set to 0 to disable)
|MaxAddOns
|Max number of add-on positions per order
|AddOnTriggerProfit
|Minimum floating profit (USD) to trigger add-on
|MagicNumber
|Identifier for EA's own trades
|DebugMode
|Enables log output for blocked entries/errors
📈 Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:
-
XAUUSD (Gold) – M30, H1
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD – H1
-
Other major pairs – H1 to H4 (after testing breakout strength)
📎 Notes:
-
Set TakeProfitPips and StopLossPips according to your risk profile
-
Ensure enough historical data is loaded for 4H trend analysis
-
Can run multiple symbols simultaneously with unique MagicNumbers
