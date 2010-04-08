Breakout Robot MT4

Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:

Advantages of using Breakout EA

1. 100% automatic





EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen





Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support





2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities





No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market





You can set it to run on VPS continuously





3. Better emotional control than people

No hesitation, no fear, no greed





For settings and starting capital