King Scalping Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Sürüm: 2.9
- Güncellendi: 17 Haziran 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode :
-High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance.
-Medium risk mode work on short trend following.
-Low risk mode work very well on trend following with very sure to open position.
|Pair
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Balance
|1000$ or 5000$
|Leverage
|1:1000+
|Account
|Cent or Standard
|Broker
|EXNESS
|MaxDD
|-30%
i love this EA. Great job