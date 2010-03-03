Divergence Scalping MT5

Introduce: This Expert Advisor Is Hedging Style Buy or Sell Market Then Pending Buy with Hedge Distance Your Setup at begin if Sell site, Sell Pending if Buy Site. I recommend you if you want to use hedge robot please ask your broker first if they allow to use hedge trading so then you can use this robot. My default setup for XAUUSD,M15,1000usd Balance if you guys need to run with forex currency pairs just backtest seeking a best setup for each pairs because pips point are not the same each o