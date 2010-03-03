Breakout Robot H4 MT5

Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:
Advantages of using Breakout EA
1. 100% automatic

EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen

Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support

2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities

No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market

You can set it to run on VPS continuously

3. Better emotional control than people
No hesitation, no fear, no greed

Follow the system exactly, do not Overtrade or Cutloss without a plan

4. Can be applied to multiple strategies

Breakout from High/Low of the time period (e.g. Asian Range, London Open)

Breakout of support/resistance lines, Box Breakout, Triangle Breakout, etc.

Can be used in multiple Timeframes (e.g. H1, H4, D1)

5. Has an automatic Risk Management system
Set Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop



   For settings and starting capital
1. Set only the profit-taking period
2. Set the starting lot
3. The appropriate capital is $300
4.Time Frame : H4
5. Symbol: XAUUSD
I hope you will read its operation carefully and consider the risks. I do not guarantee that this strategy will work in all market conditions, so invest wisely and manage your risks appropriately.
Follow my live account:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2305647


