Sniper Grid
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 3 Mart 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA I mad for whom Love High Risk High Return with GRID No Martingale but there is System of swing trade pending order so EA will sniper and snow ball orders every Trend Reversal .
Set Up :
- Pair : XAUUSD.
- TF : M15 ; M5.
- Setting: Use Default .
- Balance : 10000 cent or 1000 USD.
- Leverage: Use 1:100.
- Lot Type : Manual or Auto Lot.
- Distance Sniper pips : 10 pips or Set Spread 10.
- Sniper ( Max Order ) : 200 is Max Order
- Sniper ( TP MODE ) : TraillingStop