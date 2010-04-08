Breakout Robot MT4

Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:
Advantages of using Breakout EA
1. 100% automatic

EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen

Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support

2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities

No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market

You can set it to run on VPS continuously

3. Better emotional control than people
No hesitation, no fear, no greed


     For settings and starting capital
1. Set only the profit-taking period
2. Set the starting lot
3. The appropriate capital is $300
4.Time Frame : H1
5. Symbol: XAUUSD
I hope you will read its operation carefully and consider the risks. I do not guarantee that this strategy will work in all market conditions, so invest wisely and manage your risks appropriately.


