Breakout Robot MT4
- Experts
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Versione: 1.1
Using Breakout EA (Expert Advisor) has clear advantages over manual breakout trading, combining the strengths of breakout strategies with the power of automation in MQL4/MQL5 as follows:
For settings and starting capital
Advantages of using Breakout EA
1. 100% automatic
EA can detect Breakout points and send trading orders immediately without having to watch the screen
Suitable for strategies that require "speed" in entering orders after breaking through resistance/support
2. Trade 24 hours a day without missing opportunities
No sleep, no fatigue, no missed timing — especially during the Breakout period in the European-New York market
You can set it to run on VPS continuously
3. Better emotional control than people
No hesitation, no fear, no greed
1. Set only the profit-taking period
2. Set the starting lot
3. The appropriate capital is $300
4.Time Frame : H1
5. Symbol: XAUUSD
I hope you will read its operation carefully and consider the risks. I do not guarantee that this strategy will work in all market conditions, so invest wisely and manage your risks appropriately.