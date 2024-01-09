Sniperr 007
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Daophet Seng Athit
- Sürüm: 4.10
- Güncellendi: 14 Ocak 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Sniper EA is one of my working well EA for forex pairs so. I'm not confirmed this EA can make profits all time forever it is depending your MM and Risk Reward.
My Recommendation:
- Pairs: NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Time Frame : H1
- Balance : 1000$.
- Only Setting you have to change is Max Trades & Risk %. Just change only this
- Recommend Risk % = 1-2% is okay not high. and Max Trades = 3-4.
Function EA are:
- EA Number : Magic Number
- Max Spread : Maximum Spread to allow for your pairs
- Lot Size : Your Minimum Lot Size
- Lot Multipliers : How much to Multiply Lot if first trade lost
- Use Any Entry : If ON EA will open order of all Entry type that EA have
- Fractal Entry : Open order by Fractal Indicator
- BB Entry : Open order by Bollinger band Indicator
- Trading Day : Which Day you want EA to run on specific that Day
- Trading Sessions : What Sessions do you want EA to run on
- TP MODE : Type of take profits
- Manual TP : Set how much you want to set EA take profits a time
- Trailling Stop : Use Trailling Stop to take profits
- Max Trade : Maximum open trade until take profits
- Delay : Minutes Wait to open new trade
Martingale strategy build on reversing trend