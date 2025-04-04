Super Hedge Fighter MT5

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10.

Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time!

With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market!

You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income.

"Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and can manage severe market movements with ease.

It is also adaptable to stable markets with minor adjustments to the settings.

While Forex trading will always carry risks, you can now approach these risks with a professional strategy!

The EA employs a pure trend-following strategy, adapting to current market conditions.

You can optionally use martingale with this strategy to speed up trade exits. This can be very advantageous if you have sufficient funds in your account.

The most crucial feature of the EA is its hedging capability. If the market direction shifts, the EA will open new orders to create a perfect hedge with existing orders. This can potentially reduce margin requirements to 0% if you choose the right broker, minimizing margin calls as market changes occur.

Note: Drawdowns may increase, so don’t solely focus on margin levels and overlook this aspect. Some brokers might impose margin on hedged positions, so double-check with your broker.

How to Use the EA Professionally:

  1. Scalping Technique: Reduce the distance between orders to potentially earn higher profits. However, this approach might be affected by market noise and increase the risk of being stuck.

  2. Stable Trading: Increase the distance between orders to minimize market noise and avoid prolonged trade durations.

I prefer the second method and recommend using multiple currencies simultaneously.

Best Currencies to Use: All currencies, as well as oil, gold, silver, and crypto, are suitable. Highly volatile currencies and gold are particularly preferred.

Recommended Accounts:

  1. Cent or Micro Accounts: These are ideal for using the martingale strategy, resulting in quicker trades and higher profits.

  2. Other Trading Accounts: Any trading account can work effectively with the right settings and inputs.

Settings Description:

  • Auto Lot: Activates automatic calculation of the starting lot size based on your capital percentage. For a set-and-forget approach, use this to scale profits as your account grows.

  • Manual Lot Size: Enter the starting lot size manually.

  • Lot Size Percentage: If auto lot is activated, specify the percentage of the account size for the starting lot size.

  • TP Type: Choose your preferred take profit type—either Manual TP in dollars or a percentage of the account size. For a set-and-forget approach, selecting the percentage option can enhance profits as your account grows.

  • TP in $: Specify the profit amount in dollars to be realized.

  • TP in %: Specify the profit percentage to be realized.

  • Distance Between Orders: This is a critical setting. Lower values will trigger many orders quickly, while higher values will result in fewer orders and less market noise.

  • Multiplier: For using martingale, set a number higher than 1 (e.g., 1.05, 1.1, 1.2, 1.5) or use 1 to deactivate it.


**مهم جداً: يرجى ضبط "المسافة بين الأوامر". قللها للحصول على نتائج جيدة، من 2 إلى 10.**


التداول في الفوركس والأسواق المتقلبة قد يكون معقداً وخطيراً للغاية. نادراً ما تعمل الاستراتيجيات بشكل مثالي بنسبة 100%!


مع المستشار الخبير الجديد لدينا "Super Hedge Fighter EA"، ستتمكن من رؤية السوق من زاوية جديدة!


لن تخاف بعد الآن من التقلبات، حيث ستصبح مصدراً لدخلك.


"Super Hedge Fighter EA" هو خبير فريد ومتخصص في الفترات غير المستقرة. يمكنه التعامل مع معظم الحركات الشديدة في السوق بشكل مثالي.


من ناحية أخرى، يمكنك أيضاً العمل مع الأسواق المستقرة من خلال تعديل الإعدادات قليلاً.


لا أقول إن الفوركس ليس محفوفاً بالمخاطر! ما أقوله هو أنك يمكنك بدء إدارة المخاطر بشكل احترافي!


يستخدم EA استراتيجية متابعة الاتجاه البحتة ويعمل وفقاً لطريقة السوق الحالية.


يمكنك أيضاً استخدام استراتيجية مارتينجال مع هذه الاستراتيجية، مما سيزيد من سرعة إغلاق الصفقات. هذه ميزة اختيارية، ولكنها ستكون مفيدة جداً إذا كان لديك أموال كافية في حسابك.


أهم ميزة في EA هي استخدام التحوط! إذا تغير اتجاه السوق، فإن EA سيستجيب ويقوم بفتح أوامر جديدة وفقاً لذلك. كل أمر جديد سيشكل تحوطاً مثالياً مع أمر قديم! من خلال القيام بذلك، ستتمكن من تقليل متطلبات الهامش إلى 0% إذا اخترت الوسيط المناسب. ستودع مكالمات الهامش، حيث أن أي تغيير في السوق سيقلل من حاجتك إلى الهامش.


**ملاحظة:** نعم، قد يزداد السحب (Drawdown)، لذا لا تركز فقط على مستوى الهامش وتهمل هذه النقطة. بعض الوسطاء قد يفرضون هامشاً على المراكز المحمية، لذا تحقق من ذلك مع وسيطك.


**كيف يمكنك استخدام EA بشكل احترافي؟**


1. **تقنية السكالبينج:** قلل المسافة بين كل أمر للحصول على أرباح جيدة. ولكن، قد يتعرض هذا الأسلوب للتشويش بسبب ضوضاء السوق، مما يزيد من خطر التوقف.


2. **التداول المستقر:** زد المسافة بين كل أمر. هذا سيزيل تقريباً كل ضوضاء السوق، مما يمنعك من التورط في صفقات لوقت طويل.


أفضّل استخدام الطريقة الثانية وتداول عملات متعددة في نفس الوقت.


**ما هي أفضل العملات للاستخدام؟**

جميع العملات، وكذلك النفط، الذهب، الفضة، والعملات المشفرة، مناسبة. ولكن العملات الأكثر تقلباً والذهب مفضلان.


**على أي حساب يمكنني استخدام هذا EA؟**


1. **حسابات سنت أو ميكرو:** أوصي بهذه الحسابات لأنها تتيح لك استخدام استراتيجية مارتينجال، مما يؤدي إلى تداول أسرع وأرباح أكبر.


2. **حسابات أخرى:** ستعمل جميع حسابات التداول بشكل صحيح إذا قمت بتداول الإعدادات والمدخلات المناسبة.


**وصف الإعدادات:**


- **Auto Lot (حجم اللوت التلقائي):** إذا تم تفعيله، سيتم حساب حجم اللوت الابتدائي وفقاً لنسبة من رأس المال الخاص بك. إذا اخترت طريقة "إعداد ونسى"، يمكنك اختيار اللوت بناءً على النسبة المئوية، حيث سيزيد ذلك الأرباح مع نمو الحساب.


- **Manual Lot Size (حجم اللوت اليدوي):** يمكنك إدخال حجم اللوت الابتدائي يدوياً هنا.


- **Lot Size Percentage (نسبة حجم اللوت):** إذا قمت بتفعيل اللوت التلقائي، ستحتاج إلى إدخال نسبة حجم اللوت بالنسبة لحجم الحساب.


- **TP Type (نوع جني الأرباح):** اختر نوع جني الأرباح المطلوب: إما يدوياً بالدولار أو كنسبة مئوية من حجم الحساب. في حالة استخدام طريقة "إعداد ونسى"، يمكنك اختيار النسبة المئوية، حيث سيزيد ذلك الأرباح مع نمو الحساب.


- **TP in $ (جني الأرباح بالدولار):** المبلغ بالدولار الذي ترغب في تحقيقه كربح.


- **TP in % (جني الأرباح بالنسبة المئوية):** النسبة المئوية للربح الذي ترغب في تحقيقه.


- **Distance Between Orders (المسافة بين الأوامر):** هذه هي العمود الفقري لـ EA. الأرقام الأصغر ستفتح العديد من الأوامر بسرعة، في حين أن الأرقام الأكبر ستؤدي إلى عدد أقل من الأوامر وتقليل التشتت الناتج عن ضوضاء السوق.


- **Multiplier (المضاعف):** إذا كنت ترغب في استخدام مارتينجال، فأدخل رقماً أكبر من 1 (مثل: 1.05، 1.1، 1.2، 1.5) أو استخدم 1 لتعطيلها.

