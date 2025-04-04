Super Hedge Fighter MT5

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10.

Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time!

With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market!

You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income.

"Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and can manage severe market movements with ease.

It is also adaptable to stable markets with minor adjustments to the settings.

While Forex trading will always carry risks, you can now approach these risks with a professional strategy!

The EA employs a pure trend-following strategy, adapting to current market conditions.

You can optionally use martingale with this strategy to speed up trade exits. This can be very advantageous if you have sufficient funds in your account.

The most crucial feature of the EA is its hedging capability. If the market direction shifts, the EA will open new orders to create a perfect hedge with existing orders. This can potentially reduce margin requirements to 0% if you choose the right broker, minimizing margin calls as market changes occur.

Note: Drawdowns may increase, so don’t solely focus on margin levels and overlook this aspect. Some brokers might impose margin on hedged positions, so double-check with your broker.

How to Use the EA Professionally:

Scalping Technique: Reduce the distance between orders to potentially earn higher profits. However, this approach might be affected by market noise and increase the risk of being stuck. Stable Trading: Increase the distance between orders to minimize market noise and avoid prolonged trade durations.

I prefer the second method and recommend using multiple currencies simultaneously.

Best Currencies to Use: All currencies, as well as oil, gold, silver, and crypto, are suitable. Highly volatile currencies and gold are particularly preferred.

Recommended Accounts:

Cent or Micro Accounts: These are ideal for using the martingale strategy, resulting in quicker trades and higher profits. Other Trading Accounts: Any trading account can work effectively with the right settings and inputs.

Settings Description: