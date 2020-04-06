Smart Grid Trader EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Please note: This Expert Advisor is provided as a flexible tool for strategy development. It has not been pre-optimized. It is designed for you to test, configure, and find the optimal settings that align with your personal trading strategy and risk tolerance.

Smart Grid Trader EA

The Smart Grid Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to implement a grid-based trading strategy. It provides a structured framework for placing trades at calculated intervals, offering a high degree of customization through its input parameters. This EA is intended for traders who understand grid mechanics and wish to explore and refine their own grid-based systems.

Core Features

  • Dynamic Grid Spacing: You can choose between a fixed pip distance for grid levels or a dynamic step based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This allows the grid to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Flexible Lot Management: The EA includes several money management options. You can use a fixed initial lot size, enable a Martingale multiplier to increase lot sizes at subsequent grid levels, or utilize a risk-percentage model to calculate lots based on your account balance and a defined stop loss.

  • Integrated Risk Control: A crucial safety feature is the maximum drawdown protection. You can set a maximum drawdown percentage for your account, and if this threshold is reached, the EA will automatically close all open positions to manage risk.

  • Grid-Based Exit Strategy: The primary exit logic is designed to close the entire basket of trades once a collective profit target (defined in your account's currency) is achieved. Alternatively, you can disable this feature and manage each trade with an individual Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Operational Control: The EA allows you to selectively enable or disable buy and sell orders. It also includes a time filter, giving you the ability to restrict trading activity to specific hours of the day.

  • On-Chart Visuals: For enhanced monitoring, the EA can display an information panel on your chart with key statistics like open orders, grid profit/loss, and drawdown. It also draws the grid levels directly on the chart, providing a clear visual reference for its operations.

This tool is available for $30, offering a functional foundation for you to build and test your grid trading approaches.

Expert Advisor Logic Explained

The Smart Grid Trader operates on a systematic logic designed to manage a grid of buy and sell orders. Here is a detailed breakdown of its mechanics.

Initialization and Setup

Upon starting, the EA first validates the essential input parameters, such as the grid step and lot size, to ensure they are logical. It then initializes key information about the trading symbol, including minimum volume, point size, and digits. The core of the strategy is a pre-defined grid of price levels. These levels are established above and below the current market price based on a "Grid Step" value. This step can either be a fixed number of pips set by the user or, if enabled, it can be dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This allows the grid's spacing to automatically adjust to the market's current volatility.

Order Entry Logic

The EA does not place pending orders. Instead, it monitors the price on every tick. An order is triggered only when the price crosses one of the pre-calculated grid levels. For a buy order to be placed, the price on the previous tick must have been above a buy grid line, and the current price must be at or below that same line. Conversely, for a sell order, the price must cross a sell grid line from below to above. This "price cross" logic ensures that only one order is opened per level as the market moves through the grid. Trading is only permitted if it is within the user-defined hours and the account's drawdown is below the specified maximum.

Money Management and Lot Sizing

The volume for each order is determined by the CalculateLotSize function, which operates in one of three modes:

  1. Fixed Lot: If Martingale and risk-based sizing are disabled, all orders use the specified initial lot size.

  2. Martingale: If enabled, the lot size for each new order in the grid is increased by a set multiplier. For example, with a multiplier of 1.5, the lot sizes would progress from 0.01 to 0.015, then 0.0225, and so on.

  3. Risk Percentage: If a stop loss in pips is defined, the EA can calculate a lot size such that a loss from the trade hitting its stop loss would equal a specified percentage of the account balance.

Before placing any trade, the EA checks if there is sufficient free margin to open the position.

Trade Management and Exit Strategy

The EA's primary exit mechanism revolves around a collective profit target. On every tick, the function CalculateGridProfitLoss sums the current floating profit and loss of all open positions managed by the EA. If this combined profit reaches the user-defined profit target in dollars, the CloseAllGridPositions function is triggered, and all open trades are closed simultaneously.

If the user disables this grid-based exit strategy, each trade is managed individually with its own Take Profit and Stop Loss values, which are set in pips when the order is placed.

Safety Mechanisms

The primary safety feature is the maximum drawdown control. The EA continuously monitors the account's equity and balance. If the current drawdown ((Balance - Equity) / Balance) reaches the user-defined maximum percentage, the EA will immediately close all of its open positions for that symbol and cease opening new ones until the condition is resolved. This is designed to protect the account from further losses during adverse market movements.

Feel free to explore other trading tools and Expert Advisors on my MQL5 seller profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1218858/seller

Önerilen ürünler
Daikoku MT5
Imamudin Alimuradov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İş sistemi, danışman trend!!! ertelenmiş siparişlerin düzenlenmesi ve düzenlenmesi ile zaman periyodunun fiyat ortalaması alınır.  Sistem, yıllarca gerçek bir hesapta ticaret yaptığım için kendini kanıtladı. Ve bu stratejiyi denemeniz için bir danışman yazdım!!! Promosyon fiyatı 15.03.2023'e kadar +50'den sonra 350 dolara kadar      Birden fazla döviz çiftindeki ayarları kullanmak isterseniz, EAAset dosyası.Tüm döviz çiftleri için ortak ayarlara sahip txt, yol boyunca Files klasörüne yerleştiril
DAX Range BreakOut EA
Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
Uzman Danışmanlar
Le DAX Range BreakOut EA est un expert advisor développé spécifiquement pour le marché allemand DAX (GER40). Conçu pour capturer les mouvements de prix après des périodes de consolidation, ce robot utilise une stratégie de breakout basée sur les ranges horaires, avec des fonctionnalités avancées pour gérer le risque et maximiser les profits. Il est recommandé d’utiliser le DAX avec les paramètres par défaut pour un rendement optimal. Contrairement à de nombreux autres programmes du marché MQL5,
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"InterSym MT5" danışmanı, sembolün ticarette herhangi bir kısıtlaması olmaması koşuluyla, komisyoncu tarafından "Piyasa Gözlemi"nde sunulan herhangi bir sembolün ticaretini yapar. Aynı anda 15'e kadar sembolü (her sembol için farklı ayarlarla) takas etmenize ve test etmenize olanak tanır. Spread'in etkisi kritik değildir, bu da yüksek spreadli (cent hesaplar) hesaplarda işlem yapmanıza olanak tanır. Hesaplama algoritması fiyat hareketinin dinamiklerini temel alır ve sabit noktalara bağlı deği
Rose Gold
Janet Abu Khalil
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROSE Gold – XAUUSD için Otomatik Uzman Danışman ROSE Gold, Altın (XAUUSD) için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. EA, varsayılan ayarlarda M1–M5 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir ve giriş parametreleri ayarlanarak herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalıştırılabilir. Sistem, yapılandırılabilir işlem frekansı kontrolleri içerir ve seçilen ayarlara bağlı olarak yüksek, orta veya düşük frekanslı modlarda çalışabilir. İşlemler yalnızca tüm dahili koşullar sağlandığında gerçekleştirilir ve
Impulse Hunter MT5
Viktor Ternovskyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wrote for yourself a good expert for profitable trading, which can help you to increase your deposit. He can track all or selected trading instruments of your broker for sharp price hikes. Stocks are best suited for tracking and trading as more trendy instruments than Forex, and are more predictable in their movements, especially on strong positive or negative news. For example, the Tesla stocks increased 60 percent in two weeks after the split was announced (screenshot with chart attached), and
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Uzman Danışmanlar
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
Midnight Blitz MT5
Scott Fredeman
Uzman Danışmanlar
MIDNIGHT BLITZ ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Midnight Blitz was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours.  We developed
PulseX
Ervand Oganesyan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yönetilen risk ve işlem serilerinin dinamik kontrolü ile akıllı dürtüsel işlem algoritması. İzleme : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347041 — özel mesajlar yoluyla set dosyalarını isteyin. PulseX Nasıl Çalışır? PulseX EA, geniş bir döviz çifti yelpazesinde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmış, bağımsız ve tamamen optimize edilmiş bir anlık işlem sistemidir. Danışman, piyasanın mikro yapısını analiz eder ve fiyatın kısa vadeli bir anlık hareket oluşturup ardından yavaşladığı anları belirler. Bu model, kl
Turtle Hybrid 3X
Vipul Gautam
Uzman Danışmanlar
No Grid or Martingale system used. EA uses Trend Following Hybrid System, using Turtle Breakout System and Advanced Trading Techniques. Screenshot of Back Test Attached for Hourly Timeframe GBPJPY from [ Jan 2011 - Oct 2022] . Recommended Pair To Trade: GBPJPY (Input Settings Provided as Default for H1) Recommended Timeframe: Hourly (H1) Note: Can use on any Trending Pair  or Timeframe , but make sure to change parameters accordingly e.g. (TP, SL and Bar Count) and perform thorough Back Test if
Doushoku samourai
Tony Andre Gilbekt Arnoult
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description des paramètres : Doushoku samourai est un robot trading adapté pour du trading semi-automatisé. Il utilise une moyenne mobile pour déterminer les ordres qu'il doit passer. Si le prix actuel est au-dessus de la moyenne mobile, il achète. Si le prix actuel est en-dessous de la moyenne mobile, il vend. Le calcul du take-profit (ou target) est déterminée en points (0.1 PIP). Il est le résultat de la différence entre un prix choisi nb bougies dans le passé et le prix de la dernière boug
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
Uzman Danışmanlar
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
Step Ahead
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.86 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Step Ahead" is the ultimate breakout expert advisor The basic strategy is trading breakouts from a time range. It takes a start time and an end time as inputs. The EA sets breakout trades at the end of the ranges and manages the trades via breakeven and trailing stops mechanisms. The trades will be closed if SL or TP hits, and you can configure to close all open trades and orders at a specific time as part of the range settings. The strategy requires an SL for each trade. It is not a risky stra
Quantum RSI Master
Luca Norfo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum RSI Master, finansal piyasalarda mevcut olan iki prensibe, trend ve ortalamaya dönüşe dayanan bir Uzman Danışmandır. EA yaygın trendi tespit eder ve işlemleri yalnızca trend yönünde gerçekleştirir. Geri çekilme seviyelerinde alım yapacak ve bunu yaparak pozisyona daha iyi bir fiyattan girmeyi ve ticaret yönü lehine hareketlerde çıkmayı hedefliyor. Bu uzman danışman, genel mantık tamamen yapılandırılabilir olduğundan ve kendi mantıkları dahilinde tüm işi ve hesaplamayı yapan aynı kategor
Connors TPS
MATTHEW STAN WILLS
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Türkçe – Larry Connors TPS - Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Larry Connors TPS - Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Versiyon 2.0 – Matthew Wills Tarafından Bu Uzman Danışman (EA) , Larry Connors'un Zaman, Pozisyon ve Ölçek (TPS) ticaret sistemini otomatikleştirir . “High Probability ETF Trading” Amazon Bağlantısı Strateji Genel Bakış Larry Connors’un TPS sistemi , piyasa geri çekilmelerinden yararlanarak aşamalı olarak pozisyon büyütmeyi hedefler. ETF'ler, nakit endeksler ve hisseler gibi varl
Channel scalper EA MT5
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Channel scalper EA The EA trades in the SMA channel based on price change rate and volatility. Trading starts 1 hour before rollover and 1 hour after rollover, from 23:00 to 01:00. Trading settings from 23:00 to 01:00 are suitable for brokers using GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer. If your broker uses GMT-0, the trading start time must be set between 20:00 and 22:00. The EA does not use dangerous strategies, all trading orders are protected by a stop loss. Currency pairs for trading eurusd,
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT5
Mikhail Mitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. If you want to do optimizati
Permament Grid
Szymon Palczynski
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Forex grid trading strategy is a technique that seeks to make a profit on the natural movement of the market. The robot is designed to trade on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other pairs. EA has the advantage of simplicity and a unique position enhancer. What is important. Positions are opened at the close of the candle.  Input parameters: Start   Trend in pips. Comment; Max Spread (Digits 5) Slippage Magic Number  Stop Loss Take Profit (first position)  Average Take Profit  PipsStep for gri
Superiority in Calculations
Pavel Malyshko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and
The Last Fractals MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals,   is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it y
AutoCloseTPSL
Calvin Andrew Jenkins
Yardımcı programlar
Expert advisor that automatically closes all open positions when a specific profit amount or loss amount is reached. The profit and loss amounts are configurable inputs and can be set when attaching the EA to a chart. This EA has proven to be useful in high quantity trading strategies to control and minimize risk. The EA works for all account currencies and is designed to close out all trades once the desired profit or loss is hit.
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
Bitcoin Maniac
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sale of EA: Bitcoin Maniac (M30) for Exness on MQL5 We present Bitcoin Maniac, an Expert Advisor designed to trade on the M30 timeframe with the default broker Exness. This EA offers a robust strategy with strong statistics, perfect for traders aiming for consistent profitability. Check out the results and learn how it operates. Highlighted Statistics Net Profit: $187.01 (+10.89%) Profit Factor: 1.58 Total Trades: 200 Win Rate: 53.50% (107/200 trades) Average Profit Trade: $6.27 Average L
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper: Eşsiz Hassasiyetle Hassas Scalping Shinkiro DE40 Scalper ile hassas scalping gücünü keşfedin. Son x çubukların en yüksek ve en düşük fiyat seviyelerini kullanarak işlem yapacak şekilde tasarlanmış bu son teknolojiye sahip EA, %85'lik etkileyici bir kazanma oranı sunar ve sıfır çalışan drawdown'a sahiptir. Sabit kazançlar arayan traderlar için ideal olan Shinkiro DE40, Frankfurt Borsası'nın açılış saatlerinde mükemmel performans gösterirken, New York ve Londra piyasa oturum
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT 5 Gelişmiş ADX Robotuna Hoş Geldiniz ADX Gösterge Filtresini istediğiniz gibi ayarlamanız yeterlidir ve Robot işi sizin için yapar. Özellik: - Sihirli Numara - Forma Filtresi - Kar Al - Zararı Durdur - Çubuk Kaydırma - Sinyal karşısından çıkın - Filtre (ayarlanabilir) - Sondaki (ayarlanabilir) - Martingale (ayarlanabilir) ve daha fazlası. Lütfen 7/24 indirme ve işlem yapmaktan çekinmeyin. Kurmak için yardıma ihtiyacınız varsa lütfen benimle iletişime geçmek için çekinmeyin.
Recovery Master
Anesu Mavhura
Uzman Danışmanlar
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot and receive a 50% discount The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usabil
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (376)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Çok Önemli: "Siparişler Arası Mesafe" ayarını lütfen düzenleyin. İyi sonuçlar almak için bunu 2 ile 10 arasında bir değere düşürün.** Forex ve volatil piyasalarla işlem yapmak çok karmaşık ve riskli olabilir. Neredeyse tüm stratejiler %100 başarılı olmayabilir! Yeni uzman danışmanımız "Super Hedge Fighter EA" ile piyasayı yeni bir açıdan göreceksiniz! Volatiliteyi artık korkulacak bir şey olarak görmeyeceksiniz, çünkü bu sizin gelir kaynağınız olacak. "Super Hedge Fighter EA", özellikle d
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çok önemli: "Siparişler arasındaki mesafeyi" ayarlayın... İyi sonuçlar almak için mesafeyi küçültün. Daha yüksek mesafeler, EA'yı çok daha güvenli hale getirecektir. Forex ticareti, milyonlarca yol sunar! Yenilikçi yollardan biri, akıntıya karşı gitmektir! Burada piyasaya karşı savaşıyoruz ve ondan ekmeğimizi ve tereyağımızı kazanıyoruz :) (Ticaret risklidir ve kaybedebilirsiniz!) İşte buradan çıktı fikir! Piyasaya karşı savaşmak. Expert Advisor, Hedging, Grid ve trend stratejilerinin bir kombin
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt