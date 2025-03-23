ZenScalp MultiWave

4

ZenScalp MultiWave is a multi-group scalping Expert Advisor built to harness fast market moves using a smart combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) high-low strategy. Designed for traders who prefer precision and control, this EA operates effectively on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15, capturing short-term price action across different market phases.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Group Trade Management: Opens and manages multiple scalping positions simultaneously using grouped logic.

  • EMA High-Low Filtering: Uses EMA-based signals to enter trades with higher accuracy during micro-trends and pullbacks.

  • Auto Lot Management: Configurable lot size and risk management for both aggressive and conservative strategies.

  • Fast Execution: Optimized for low-latency performance on ECN brokers with tight spreads.

  • Trend Confirmation: Optional filters allow traders to use price action, momentum, or additional indicators alongside EMA logic.

Timeframes:

  • Recommended for M1, M5, and M15 only.

  • Works best on major forex pairs with low spreads and high liquidity.

Minimum Capital:

  • $500 recommended for safe and consistent performance.

  • Traders can adjust settings to fit more aggressive or conservative trading styles, depending on their risk appetite.

Additional Notes:

  • Backtest results may vary based on broker conditions and spread settings.

  • Use on a VPS for best performance and uninterrupted execution.

  • All key inputs like lot size, gap, take profit, and trailing settings are user-adjustable to suit different market conditions.


İncelemeler
alelory20001996
302
alelory20001996 2025.10.15 14:56 
 

Ottimo , ben fatto , ottimo grafico , in demo si sta comportando bene ..

alelory20001996
302
alelory20001996 2025.10.15 14:56 
 

Ottimo , ben fatto , ottimo grafico , in demo si sta comportando bene ..

