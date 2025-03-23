ZenScalp MultiWave
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ZenScalp MultiWave is a multi-group scalping Expert Advisor built to harness fast market moves using a smart combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) high-low strategy. Designed for traders who prefer precision and control, this EA operates effectively on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15, capturing short-term price action across different market phases.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Group Trade Management: Opens and manages multiple scalping positions simultaneously using grouped logic.
-
EMA High-Low Filtering: Uses EMA-based signals to enter trades with higher accuracy during micro-trends and pullbacks.
-
Auto Lot Management: Configurable lot size and risk management for both aggressive and conservative strategies.
-
Fast Execution: Optimized for low-latency performance on ECN brokers with tight spreads.
-
Trend Confirmation: Optional filters allow traders to use price action, momentum, or additional indicators alongside EMA logic.
Timeframes:
-
Recommended for M1, M5, and M15 only.
-
Works best on major forex pairs with low spreads and high liquidity.
Minimum Capital:
-
$500 recommended for safe and consistent performance.
-
Traders can adjust settings to fit more aggressive or conservative trading styles, depending on their risk appetite.
Additional Notes:
-
Backtest results may vary based on broker conditions and spread settings.
-
Use on a VPS for best performance and uninterrupted execution.
-
All key inputs like lot size, gap, take profit, and trailing settings are user-adjustable to suit different market conditions.
Ottimo , ben fatto , ottimo grafico , in demo si sta comportando bene ..