Super Candle

INTRODUCTION:

·       This EA trades according to the color of the candle. If a candle with a green body appears, a buy position is opened, if a candle with a red body appears, a sell position is opened. It works very sensitively and automatically, following the color of the candle.

·       You do not need to analyze the market. If a candle with a long body appears, additional positions are opened and the profit is increased. If a candle with a long tail appears, the profit protection and stop loss functions work and protect the account.

·       You do not need to make assumptions or analyze. There is no possibility of losing money if the analysis deviates from the price movement. It will only work sensitively, following the price movement.

·       You can set the EA to run at any time you want. To do this, you can enable the Time filter function. At the start time and minute, a position will be opened, and at the end time and minute, all open positions will be closed and the EA will not work again.

·       You can run it on multiple pairs at the same time. At this time, the EA will only spend the percentage of your account that you set and is protected from risking your account. If you are running on multiple pairs, enter the number of pairs that the EA is running on in the Number of pairs to trade section.

·       If you need to close open positions very quickly, it is enough to set the "Close all positions" command to True.

·       You can work on gold, crypto, currency pairs. You only need to correctly set the Entry Distance depending on the type of product.

 

ADVICE:

·       It is effective to run it during high market hours. When the price is moving up and down strongly during high market hours, it works very sensitively, following the color of the candlesticks, so you can make a lot of profit.

·       Use the time filter to start and stop the EA between certain hours. You can run the EA during the opening, closing of the market, and during news.

·       The most important setting is the Entry Distance, which you should avoid setting too low or too high. For gold, if you set the Entry Distance to 1, a new position will be opened for every 1 USD movement. In the test, Entry Distance-3, Time Frame-M30 , H1 worked profitably on gold during news hours.

                                                                Good luck with your trading.

It is recommended that you choose parameter values ​​based on your trading style, time frame, market movement, and product characteristics. Entry Distance setting instructions: 

Entry distance  (depending on the symbol)

distance between positions /Gold 1-5, crypto 8-20, EUR/USD etc 0.0001-0.001 etc./



Damascus Dagger
Yu Pang Chan
3 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses scalping as its main strategy based on a statistical model called Bollinger Band. It embedded with two exit market strategies called 1st and 2nd dagger. The 1st dagger exits on the mid line of the band and the 2nd dagger exits by trailing until the maximum profit. It is recommended to use both strategies to lower the risk since it would split the lot into half for each dagger. Recommended: M5/M15, EURAUD/GBPAUD, ECN account Please add the news link ( http://ec.forexprost
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Super Smart EA
1005880237 Sainbayar
Experts
Introduction: This EA works in two ways: opening a position for each candle included in the candle according to the color of the configured candle or opening a position for each candle included in the opposite candle according to the color of the configured candle. You do not need to analyze the market. You select the desired timeframe, set it, and leave the EA running. The EA will do everything for you. The results are better if the market is trending. You do not need to make assumptions or an
Best Win EA
Chun Kit Lee
Experts
The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us
Scalping PartnerPro EA
Victor Ramon Castillo Duran
Experts
Cosa fa S-Mart PRO? S-Mart PRO analizza automaticamente ogni giorno i seguenti elementi chiave: Livelli di Mercato Importanti • Rileva i massimi e i minimi del giorno precedente come aree critiche di decisione. Conferma del Trend Reale • Utilizza una Media Mobile a 200 periodi sul grafico H4 per confermare se il mercato è in trend rialzista o ribassista, ed entra solo nella direzione del trend. Conferma d’Ingresso tramite Price Action • Attende che il prezzo tocchi un livello chiave e lo s
T Dog
Chi Hi Wu
1 (1)
Experts
T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
YinYang Marty
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
YinYang Marty This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators. Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 陰陽馬丁 此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易; 馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單 可玩單注,
Ultimate Pips Recovery
Daddyson Okorie
Experts
Ultimate Pips Recovery ( UPR ) is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool, which is easy to use because knowledge of Forex trading is not much required to use this Expert Adviser. UPR does not require a specific time frame because it uses the technique that at every point, market will either go bearish or bullish. It opens a trade(say a buy trade) and immediately opens a sell stop position with a higher calculated lot size whose take profit is the same as stop loss of the previous ope
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
Candle Pattern Master
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<EA main logic> 1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL. 2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order. 3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day. 4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss. <INPUT parameters> Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5 <Best pair & time frame>
FREE
VolumeBot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
Presentiamo VolumeBot: il tuo Rivoluzionario Compagno di Trading per MetaTrader 4 VolumeBot rappresenta la prossima evoluzione nella tecnologia di trading automatizzato, utilizzando algoritmi di apprendimento automatico all'avanguardia e reti neurali combinati con una strategia unica basata sul volume per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading. Comprendere le sfumature di questa strategia è fondamentale, richiedendo test approfonditi sia nel tester di strategia che su account demo per valuta
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
MyNight Scalper
Chung Yee Leung
Experts
MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points. It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account. No ma
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
St MA
Ting Fung Ku
Experts
Trend Trading with signal based on Moving Average Indicator (Fast MA, Slow MA (in) and Slow MA (out)) Fast MA crossover Slow MA (in) to open order, and Fast MA crossover Slow MA (out) to close order Suggested to trade all 28 pairs currencies in combination of USD, EUR , AUD, CAD, CHF, GBP, NZD and JPY with  a same magic number , and use Take Profit by Magic No Recommended Timeframe: H1 Minimal recommended deposit: USD $1000 per 0.01 lot (28 pairs currencies) As Strategy Tester of MT4 cannot back
Indicator to Ea Robot Converter
Puiu Alex
4.6 (5)
Experts
This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers. ATTENTION!!! If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder: Example:  Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator AVAILABLE BETA VERSION - Contact telegram: forextown Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc    This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.    Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.
FREE
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Experts
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
Snoopy EA
Munkhbayar Kharchu Purevjav
Experts
simple RSI EA bot. This EA Uses simple RSI and good Amount of risk and reward. And uses multiframe RSI Which is current and daily. Uses daily chart for find trend and not to trade in range market or low volume market You can change values as you want like : *take profit *stop loss  *RSI indication levels *slippage *lot I have few sets that worked so well on some pairs like eurusd
Day Trade King EA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.   TEST SET FILE IN COMMENTS Day Trade King is an EA based on the indicator Day Trade King found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73020 The EA is equipped with money management inputs to manage risk for the EA.  The EA is based on bulls and bears.  Find the best optimization for the asset and time frame.  Or if you prefer use the indicator for manual trading.   
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
CubeMaster Lite
Wong Sze Wai
5 (2)
Experts
CubeMaster Lite - Your Ultimate Trading EA for Unleashing Profits!!! Our powerful EA that combines indicator signals and advanced money management functions. With this EA, you can implement various strategies such as grid , martingale , and arbitrage . Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner , this versatile EA is suitable for you . It includes protection against high spreads and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. Supercharge Your Trading : CubeMaster Lite maximi
CJ Magic Dolphin
Ho Wai Kee
Experts
CJ Magic Dolphin The trading robot opens positions based on signals from MACD - it trades simultaneously breakouts and rollbacks. It has the option to close positions by take profit and stop loss. When new signal appear the EA adds orders. When an opposite signal appear the robot adds opposite orders. The EA settings can be adjusted right from the chart.  Recommended pairs: EURUSD Strongly Recommended Time Frame: M5 Minimum deposit: $500 Recommended Spread: <= 16 For EURUSD (M5), recommended s
GoldenWaveTrader
Tsz Fung Wong
Experts
Introducing GoldenWaveTrader: The Ultimate Tool for Gold Short-Term Trading! Unlock the limitless potential of GoldenWaveTrader, an expert advisor exclusively designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) and tailored for traders seeking fast profits in the short term. Supported by 7 years of comprehensive data analysis, this EA delivers a decisive edge in the gold market with an impressive 99.9% accuracy. The excellence of GoldenWaveTrader lies in its deep optimization for short-term trading on a 1-hour t
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Prop Firm Scalper EA
Edward Murithi Kaibu
Experts
This is a prop firm compliant EA. It can be used in prop firms that allow news trading without fear of breaching the rules. It is a scalping trend following EA, Plug and play. Only need the adjusting of lot size parameters but can also be modified to fit many trading styles using the moving average parameters. It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD pairs on H1 time frame. But can work on any pair with modified settings according to your trading style. Can manage a 50$ account success
Realfuwi
Hamza Abdulkadir Adam
Experts
This EA is recommended to traders who already had trading experience with expert advisers. EA is using martingale strategy and it is regulated by Martin_1 and Martin_2 multiplier settings. Automated trading: Your EA automates the trading process, taking the emotional and psychological factors out of the equation. Backtested: Your EA has been backtested over a period of time to ensure its reliability and stability. Easy to use: Your EA is user-friendly and easy to set up, even for beginners.
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
