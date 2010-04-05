Rapid Growth Ea

By :Rapid Growth  Ea. 1.0   
Positive Grid System With New Logic and The Best R/R Ratio. You Can Only lose on The First trade (The percentage That You Choose), On The Rest of The Top-ups you will BrakeEven. In This Demonstration With 10/1,  R/R RATIO. As Long That You Win 1 Time Out Of The 10. You Are a Winner.. You Can Always Choose Different Ratios.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
Its goal is to get bigger return on investment.  Taking advantage of all ups and down moves. 
This Ea  will open  trades size base on percentage of the account  and the rest will follows at  40 pips gap as default. 
 Losing Trades are small compair to the winning trades. works on AUD/USD pair. with 1H time frame. 
Input of the Ea can be change ( do your own diligent). 
Recommendation:  

* Currency pair:    Aud/Usd 

* TimeFrame:             H1 
* Stop loss pips:         80 as default 
*Grid distance:          40 as default
Breakeven stop:         40 as default 
*When to start BE:      1    
* Test on Demo first before going live. 






Video Rapid Growth Ea
