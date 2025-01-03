The SnowBall Ea New

By :ForextraderEanow   SnowBall 2028 Ea. 1.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     
This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open positive grid of trades with the larger size first and smaller size after. It makes PROFIT when the Forex price moves in the 
 direction of the trend. 
Its goal is to get BIG return on investment.  Taking advantage of all ups and down moves. 
This Ea  will open inital trades size that been inserted in the input and the rest will follows at  30 pips gap as default. 
 Losing Trades are small compair to the winning trades. works on AUD/USD pair. with 4H time frame. 
Input of the Ea can be change ( do your own diligent). 
Recommendation:  
*initial lot size:     depend on account size. for sample :  2.0 initial , 1.0,   0.5,  0.25,  0.13,  0.07, 0.04,  0.02,  0.01,  0.01,  etc   (4.0) lot in total. 20k account.
* Currency pair:    Aud/Usd 
* TimeFrame:            H4 ,H1 when use as scalper(other video samples on YouTube) 

* Stop loss pips:         60 
*Grid distance:          30 
*Trailing stop:            120   (Default on 40 only for Euro/Usd).  
*When to start BE:      8     
* Test on Demo first before going live. 


































Video The SnowBall Ea New
