Double Action Trade Plan Ea

While using the Double Action EA, you can take advantage of this free tool available on the market to plan your trades and potentially double your account. Simply download it, attach it to a chart, fill in the input fields, and you’ll receive four breakeven points, and profit. Then, apply those levels to the Double Action EA. Trade with confidence, knowing your risk in advance.


The inputs include:

Lot Sizes: INITIAL TRADE : (Lot1),   TOPUPS 1-3: (Lot2, Lot3, Lot4).

Grid Sizes: Grid1, Grid2, Grid3

Stop Losses: SL1, SL2, SL3, SL4

****  Target in pips: apply the target in pips to see the estimated profit.


Whether you’re using the Strategy Tester or running it live on a chart, the tool will provide clear feedback on the four breakeven points, and profit.

