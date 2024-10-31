Green Mower 9

This Ea is base on RSI/GPT Advanced. you can run it on aud/usd pair, on 4 hour time frame. The input is included when downloading the ea. you can try test it on other pairs. In the bottom of the input you will need to insert the equity levels when you run it if you are up with the profit it will turn green. When you are down on the profit the equity will turn red , that way you got control on the situation.