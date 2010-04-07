Asian Box Breakout V1

The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions.


Key Features:


  • Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range.
  • Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on breakout logic.
  • Visual equity tracker on chart.
  • Fully customizable session hours, lot sizing, slippage, and risk control.
  • Built-in error handling for broker compatibility.



Ideal for: Traders looking to automate breakout strategies, especially around high-volume market transitions from Asia to Europe.


Compatibility:


  • Works with all major forex pairs
  • Optimized for M5 to H1 timeframes
  • Best results during high-volatility market conditions following low-activity periods


Video Asian Box Breakout V1
