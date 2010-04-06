EA MacDuck
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Sürüm: 1.33
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions.
The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides an excellent trading experience.
Manual and kit files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and kit files
Price: The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses
Available copies: 3
|Symbol
|AUDCAD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Capital
|1000$
|Broker
|Any Broker
|Account type
|any, preferably with a low spread
|Leverage
|от1:20
|VPS
|preferable but not required, MQL VPS is also possible
- Suitable currency pairs: AUDCAD
- Loading time: any
- All-day trading
- Custom grid distance and volume multiplier
- Custom number of symbols allowed for simultaneous trading
- Custom drawdown range allowed for trading
- Multiple risk controls
- Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms
- Suitable for accounts with small capital